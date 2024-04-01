Exclusive Q&A With Diljit Dosanjh on the Dil-Luminati Tour and the Exciting Simplii Collaboration!

Iconic Indian pop sensation, actor, and heartthrob, Diljit Dosanjh is poised to make history again in 2024 with his anticipated North American Dil-Luminati Tour. Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour, spanning 13 unforgettable dates, features a sensational line-up of five Canadian shows. Kicking off with a monumental stadium spectacle at Vancouver’s BC Place on April 27, Dosanjh will mesmerize audiences until the grand finale at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on July 13. Making history again, Dosanjh proudly becomes the first Punjabi musician to headline both iconic stadiums.

Following his 2022 Born To Shine World Tour, this 13-date concert marks Diljit Dosanjh’s eagerly awaited return to North America. Despite his relentless schedule, Dosanjh didn’t pause in 2023; instead, he made headlines by headlining at Coachella, making history as the first Punjabi artist to grace the festival’s prestigious stage. From his popular fanbase to the tour, we have exciting news. Simplii Financial and the globally acclaimed Punjabi singer and actor, have teamed up to highlight the Canadian alternative financial institution’s commitment to newcomers. Simplii Financial announced a new ambassador agreement. “Diljit’s story is one of optimism, hope, and seizing the moment. It’s one that many new Canadians can relate to,” says Kam Dhadwar, Managing Director, Simplii Financial. “With his help, more clients will see themselves reflected in the Simplii brand.” The partnership with Dosanjh is a first for Simplii Financial and one that puts it on the path to establishing itself as the digital bank for newcomers and international students.

Mehak Kapoor: Diljit, congratulations on your collaboration with Simplii Financial! How do you believe it resonates with Canadian newcomers, and what inspired you to embark on this collaboration?

Diljit Dosanjh: Thank you! I’m very excited to be Simplii Financial’s first official brand ambassador. I think it’s important for Canadian newcomers to feel represented by the companies they support, and I hope this partnership helps do just that.

MK: Given your king-sized reach with 8.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a staggering 24 million followers across your social media platforms, Simplii Financial viewed you as the ideal choice for their inaugural brand ambassadorship. How do you feel about being selected for this role, and what do you hope to achieve through this partnership with Simplii Financial?

DD: I’m grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to this new venture with Simplii Financial. When Simplii reached out to me, it felt like a natural fit as Simplii encourages people to live in the moment and we share a passion for inspiring and supporting new Canadians. I’m looking forward to continuing to embody these values through this collaboration with Simplii.

MK: Being the first Punjabi singer at Coachella was undoubtedly an important moment in your career. How do you think your performance at such a renowned festival contributes to the representation of South Asian artists on the global stage?

DD: There are so many things that have happened in the past few years that I’m truly so grateful for. From playing at Coachella to touring stadiums around the world and to this partnership with Simplii Financial, there have been so many firsts for me. I’m proud to represent where I come from and I hope I can inspire young people to take a leap of faith – because it just might pay off.

MK: Simplii Financial aims to establish itself as a digital bank for newcomers and international students. What message do you hope to convey to those who may be unfamiliar with Simplii Financial, particularly within your fanbase?

DD: My fans come from diverse backgrounds, similar to Simplii’s clients, so it feels like a natural fit. I hope that through this partnership with Simplii Financial, more international students and newcomers to Canada will be able to see themselves reflected within the brand. I also want to convey that it can be scary to start a new journey, but passion and positivity go a long way.

MK: Reflecting on your experiences in Canada, how do you perceive the reception from Canadian audiences? And what aspects of Canadian culture have left a lasting impression on you?

DD: I enjoy visiting Canada, as I deeply appreciate the people, culture, and vibrant atmosphere every time I visit. The strong fan base and sense of community I encountered during my tour in 2022 left me in awe, and I can’t wait to return this Spring to further immerse myself in the culture, explore new destinations, and reconnect with my wonderful Canadian supporters.

The singer stole the spotlight on the second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. He unveiled a highlight reel of the concert proceedings, infused with his unique flair. The Punjabi singer showcased renditions of his hit songs during the event. In addition to his local success, Diljit is making waves in Hollywood, collaborating with dynamic International artists such as Sia, Camilo, and Saweetie, showcasing his versatility on the international stage. Audiences were treated to a delightful surprise as renowned singer Ed Sheeran showcased his Punjabi skills for the first time during his Mumbai concert. Following the performance, both artists took to Instagram to share their experiences. Get ready to witness history in the making as Diljit Dosanjh ignites stages and hearts across North America with his electrifying performances on the Dil-Luminati Tour.

Simplii delivers a simple and easy way to bank for more than 2 million Canadians with 24/7 access to online, mobile and telephone banking with no monthly fees and access to one of the largest national ATM networks through CIBC. A market leader in banking for new Canadians, Simplii offers account enrollment from more than 90 countries, same-day no-transfer-fee remittance to more than 130 countries, real-time transfers to Alipay mobile wallets, foreign currency savings accounts, and no-fee foreign currency ordering with home delivery. For more information about Simplii Financial please visit www.simplii.com or by following on Twitter @SimpliiFin, Instagram @SimpliiFin.