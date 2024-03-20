12 South Asian Female Artists Who Are Changing Hollywood’s Landscape

#IWD2024

Growing up in the ’90s, I couldn’t help but notice how brown girls on-screen were often confined to stereotypical roles – the bookish sidekick, a nanny, or the obedient daughter. I wondered why South Asians weren’t represented more prominently in Western entertainment or media. Opportunities seemed limited then. However, today, the remarkable recognition that brown girls receive is undeniable. Witnessing their success on-screen is truly inspiring. I feel immense pride in sharing the achievements of icons like Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Alia Bhatt, etc., with friends from diverse backgrounds. After conquering the Indian Cinema, these artists now shine in Hollywood and globally, showcasing their talent and beauty on a global stage.

Hollywood has been making strides in diversifying the actors seen on-screen, with a noticeable increase in the visibility of South Asian faces. While the industry still largely reflects white representation, there’s a gradual shift towards a more nuanced portrayal of South Asian women. Notable figures like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have played pivotal roles in paving the way for a new era of South Asian talent. Beyond their successes, they have championed the cause of representation and supported each other’s endeavours in the industry. Their endeavour not only paved the way for their success but also forged paths for others to emulate. While South Asian female representation in behind-the-scenes roles such as camera work, directing, and producing in Hollywood might not be as prominent as on-screen, there are still noteworthy individuals making substantial contributions.

With commanding performances and groundbreaking storytelling, South Asian female artists make an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape, evoking admiration and awe. In the spirit of International Women’s Month, we list a few noteworthy examples:

Nisha Pahuja, an Indian, Mumbai-born Canadian filmmaker, lives in Toronto, Ontario. Among her credits is the Academy Awards-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger (2022), which garnered praise with 19 awards from festivals such as TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) as Best Canadian Feature Film, and Palm Springs International Film Festival, and has also been nominated for the Best Documentary Feature Film at the Oscars. Pahuja and her team invested eight years to complete their independent film, which documents a father’s quest for justice after the abduction and sexual assault of his 13-year-old daughter by three men in a deprived rural village in Jharkhand, India. Moreover, Netflix has acquired its global distribution rights. The director is recognized internationally and in India for her documentaries. The World Before Her delved into the complex and often contradictory world faced by young girls in India, juxtaposing the adventures of women involved in the Miss India Pageant. The documentary film premiered at the Tribeca International Film Festival and secured the prestigious Best Documentary award. It continued to captivate audiences at numerous festivals worldwide, earning accolades such as Best Canadian Documentary at Hot Docs and the Vancouver Film Critics’ Best Canadian Documentary Award.

Alia Bhatt has showcased her tremendous talent through various roles in Bollywood films. From her debut in Student of the Year to critically acclaimed performances in movies like Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, and Gully Boy, Bhatt has consistently impressed audiences and critics alike with her versatility and depth as an actress. “Your first film chooses you,” Bhatt said in an interview. “Technically, this is my first English-language movie. It chose me and I’m so happy it did.” In the 2023 Netflix thriller Heart Of Stone directed by Tom Harper, Alia Bhatt starred alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as Keya Dhawan, a globe-trotting hacker. The movie along with Bhatt received mixed reviews. The director of the action thriller praised Alia Bhatt’s performance, describing her as a “ferocious talent.” He also commended Netflix for its efforts in expanding casting opportunities to international territories, where there exists a plethora of “great talented people.”

Deepika Padukone is a prominent Bollywood actress known for her remarkable talent and captivating screen presence. With numerous acclaimed performances in a variety of roles, she has solidified her position as one of the leading figures in the Indian film industry. She blazed a trail into Hollywood in 2017 with her debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The actress starred opposite Vin Diesel, delivering a performance that stayed true to her character and earned widespread acclaim. Her portrayal, coupled with her natural accent, garnered immense appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Speculations have emerged suggesting that Deepika Padukone may withhold from pursuing further global film projects, potentially due to encountering instances of racism in the US.

Priyanka Chopra is a multifaceted talent known for her work as an actress, film producer, singer, and philanthropist. She has achieved another milestone by joining Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling as an executive producer for the documentary To Kill a Tiger, helmed by director Nisha Pahuja*. Rising to fame in the Indian film industry, she transitioned to Hollywood. She achieved international recognition for her roles in television dramas and films like Quantico, Baywatch, and Isn’t It Romantic. She continues to be a prominent figure, inspiring audiences worldwide with her talent, versatility, and activism. Her movie Baywatch is a comedy action film based on the popular television series of the same name. It incorporated the action-packed sequences and humour that characterized the original television series while adding a contemporary spin. PC’s performance as the cunning villain Victoria Leeds was praised, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Gurinder Chadha is a British filmmaker of Indian descent, famously known for directing films such as Bend It Like Beckham, Bride and Prejudice, and Blinded By The Light. She’s a notable figure in the industry, known for her storytelling that often explores themes of cultural identity and belonging. Her film Bride and Prejudice was not produced in India, however, it featured Bollywood actors such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anupam Kher that incorporated elements of Indian culture and music. I am a Bollywood Buff, I remember watching Bride and Prejudice and fell in love with the rom-com movie instantly. The film is a Bollywood-style adaption of Jane Austen’s classic novel, Pride and Prejudice, set in modern-day India, the United Kingdom and the United States. If you want to experience the colourful Vatavaran (atmosphere) of India and the magical vibes of the culture, this movie should be on your watch list.

Mindy Kaling is an actress, comedian, writer, producer, and director. She has been a distinguished discern in Hollywood for years. Her full name is Vera Mindy Chokalingam and was born to Indian parents in the United States. She’s known for her work in The Office, The Mindy Project, and projects like Late Night and Never Have I Ever, which she co-created. If you haven’t watched The Mindy Project, you must! It is a rom-com television series created by and starring Mindy Kaling. The show follows the life of Dr. Mindy Lahiri, a skilled OB/GYN with a chaotic personal life, who tries to discover her career, friendships, and romantic relationships in New York City.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a Canadian actress of Tamil Sri Lankan descent. The actress earned widespread recognition for her starring role as Devi Vishwakumar in the Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. Her breakout performance in the series garnered praise for her portrayal of a first-generation Indian American teenager steering high school life while dealing with personal hurdles and cultural identity. I have personally watched the series twice, falling in love with the character Maitreyi plays. Her character Devi is portrayed as a smart, ambitious, and occasionally impulsive protagonist who often discovers herself in humorous and relatable situations.

Mira Nair is an esteemed Indian-American filmmaker whose work has left a powerful mark on both Indian and Western cinema. Her notable works include Salaam Bombay!, Monsoon Wedding, and The Namesake. She’s known for her distinct storytelling style that often delves into complex cultural themes. I remember watching The Namesake as a kid, the movie is based on the novel by Jhumpa Lahiri, and follows the life of a young Indian-American man, navigating his identity and cultural heritage. A must-watch! The film received positive reviews for its sensitive portrayal of immigrant experiences and bagged several awards.

Parminder Nagra is a British actress of Indian descent who has made noteworthy contributions to both film and television. She earned widespread recognition for her breakthrough role as Jess Bhamra in the film Bend It Like Beckham, directed by Gurinder Chadha*. Throughout her career, Nagra has been celebrated for her talent, authenticity, and representation of South Asian voices in entertainment. Her contributions to both film and television have left a lasting impact, inspiring audiences around the world and paving the way for greater diversity and inclusion in the industry.

Lilly Singh gained vogue through her YouTube channel, where she created comedic skits and vlogs that often centred around her experiences as a woman of Indian descent. In addition to her YouTube career, Lilly has embarked on traditional media. In 2019, she became the host of the NBC late-night talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh, making her the first woman of Indian descent to host a late-night television talk show in the United States.

Hannah Simone is a Canadian actress and television host of Indian and Greek-Cypriot descent. She is best known for her role as Cece Parekh in the popular television series New Girl. The actress has appeared in various television shows and films, including Oldboy, Kojak, and Single Parents. She has also ventured into producing, with credits on projects such as the comedy series Unqualified. Simone’s success in Hollywood has made her a notable figure in the industry, and her portrayal of Cece Parekh remains one of her most iconic roles. Her talent, versatility, and representation as a South Asian actress have contributed to greater diversity in television and film.

Meera Menon is an American filmmaker of Indian descent known for her work as a director and writer. She’s directed films like, Farah Goes Bang and Equity. Menon gained recognition for her feature film debut, Farah Goes Bang, which observes a group of young women on a road trip during the 2004 presidential election. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and earned Menon the Nora Ephron Prize for her distinctive voice as a female filmmaker. Her contributions to both independent film and television emphasize her skill as a director and her devotion to amplifying underrepresented voices in storytelling.

These were some notable female artists who have represented a significant milestone in the ongoing quest for diversity and representation. Through their talent, resilience, and advocacy, these female artists are challenging stereotypes, securing leading roles, and reshaping the narratives that define our cultural landscape. As they continue to break barriers and inspire change, they are not only enriching the fabric of Hollywood but also empowering future generations to tell their own stories and share their truths. In an increasingly diverse and interconnected world, their voices are more important than ever, reminding us of the power of storytelling to unite, inspire, and transform.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com