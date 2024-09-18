Entertainment / TIFF 2024: Our Chat With Writer-Director-Star Srinivas Krishna On The 4K Restoration Of His Hidden Canadian Classic ‘Masala’

TIFF 2024: Our Chat With Writer-Director-Star Srinivas Krishna On The 4K Restoration Of His Hidden Canadian Classic ‘Masala’

Entertainment Sep 18, 2024

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , ,

Matthew Currie

Author

A long-standing entertainment journalist, Currie is a graduate of the Professional Writing program at Toronto’s York University. He has spent the past number of years working as a freelancer for ANOKHI and for diverse publications such as Sharp, TV Week, CAA’s Westworld and BC Business. Currie ...

COMMENTS

Must-Watch Patriotic Films From India & Pakistan For Your Independence Day Celebrations

Nepotism Or Repetitive Content - What's Causing Bollywood's Slump Versus Punjabi & South Indian Cinema's Surge

Nepotism Or Repetitive Content - What's Causing Bollywood's Slump Versus Punjabi & South Indian Cinema's Surge

TIFF 2024: First-Time Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi Dishes On ‘Boong,’ Her Funny & Profound Modern-Day Folk Tale Told From A Child's Point Of View

TIFF 2024: First-Time Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi Dishes On ‘Boong,’ Her Funny & Profound Modern-Day Folk Tale Told From A Child's Point Of View

Canada’s International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) Triumphantly Unveils Its Thrilling 2024 Lineup!

Canada’s International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) Triumphantly Unveils Its Thrilling 2024 Lineup!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE