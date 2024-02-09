Hot February 2024 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!
Showbiz Feb 09, 2024
There are a lot of fab Bollywood films coming this month. From Bhumi Pednekar’s latest Bhakshak and a unique love story from Tamil film Lover starring Manikandan and more! Check out our full Feb must-watch list here!
Director: Rasikh Khan
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Regina Cassandra
Release Date: February, 2nd 2024
Section 108 is a film based on the disappearance of a billionaire who the court then declares dead but there is always a twist to the story and the insurance company that would be compensating for the death thinks that something isn’t right so they hire a lawyer to fight their case and find out the truth.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Director: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah
Cast: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon
Release Date: February, 9th 2024
Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Aryan and he meets Sifra and the two of them fall in love. Aryan is so happy he introduces Sifra to his family but the problem arises when he finds out that actually Sifra is a humanoid android robot.
Director: Prabhuram Vyas
Cast: Manikandan, Sri Gouri Priya & Kanna Ravi
Release Date: February, 9th 2024
Lover is a Tamil film based on a college romance where the couple end up breaking up and we follow the male lead and how he deals with the loss of love.
Director: Pulkit
Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra & Sai Tamhankar
Release Date: February, 9th 2024
This crime thriller is based on real life events that occurred in Bihar. It is based on a woman and her unwavering quest to seek justice for a crime and bringing it to light. Bhumi Pednekar plays the lead role.
Director: Shakti Pratap Singh Hada
Cast: Varun Tej & Manushi Chhillar
Release Date: February, 16th 2024
Operation Valentine’s is not what it seems by the name, a romantic film releasing in time for Valentine’s but instead, it is a film that will motivate patriotism and keep you on the edge of your seat. The film is set in 2023 when India is under threat from a neighboring country and Ariel attacks on the border. The attack has been named Operation Valentine.
Main Image Photo Credit: IMDB
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisachauhan) presents the Flagship breakfast show on Lyca Radio 1458. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently working on other projects. She loves travel and movies and tries to fit in both as much as she can.
