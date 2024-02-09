Hot February 2024 Films From Bollywood And Beyond!

There are a lot of fab Bollywood films coming this month. From Bhumi Pednekar’s latest Bhakshak and a unique love story from Tamil film Lover starring Manikandan and more! Check out our full Feb must-watch list here!

Section 108

Director: Rasikh Khan

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Regina Cassandra

Release Date: February, 2nd 2024

Section 108 is a film based on the disappearance of a billionaire who the court then declares dead but there is always a twist to the story and the insurance company that would be compensating for the death thinks that something isn’t right so they hire a lawyer to fight their case and find out the truth.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Director: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah

Cast: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Release Date: February, 9th 2024

Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Aryan and he meets Sifra and the two of them fall in love. Aryan is so happy he introduces Sifra to his family but the problem arises when he finds out that actually Sifra is a humanoid android robot.

Lover

Director: Prabhuram Vyas

Cast: Manikandan, Sri Gouri Priya & Kanna Ravi

Release Date: February, 9th 2024

Lover is a Tamil film based on a college romance where the couple end up breaking up and we follow the male lead and how he deals with the loss of love.

Bhakshak

Director: Pulkit

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra & Sai Tamhankar

Release Date: February, 9th 2024

This crime thriller is based on real life events that occurred in Bihar. It is based on a woman and her unwavering quest to seek justice for a crime and bringing it to light. Bhumi Pednekar plays the lead role.

Operation Valentine

Director: Shakti Pratap Singh Hada

Cast: Varun Tej & Manushi Chhillar

Release Date: February, 16th 2024

Operation Valentine’s is not what it seems by the name, a romantic film releasing in time for Valentine’s but instead, it is a film that will motivate patriotism and keep you on the edge of your seat. The film is set in 2023 when India is under threat from a neighboring country and Ariel attacks on the border. The attack has been named Operation Valentine.

Main Image Photo Credit: IMDB