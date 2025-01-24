8 Must-Watch Patriotic Films To Celebrate India’s Republic Day
Entertainment Jan 24, 2025
Republic Day is a significant national holiday in India, marking the formal implementation of the Constitution of India and the nation’s transition to a republic on January 26, 1950.
This pivotal moment replaced the Government of India Act of 1935 with the newly adopted Constitution, transforming India from a dominion under British rule into a sovereign republic. The Constitution, drafted and approved by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, officially came into force on this historic date, chosen to honour the Indian National Congress’s declaration of Purna Swaraj (complete independence) on January 26, 1930.
The day is celebrated with grand parades, ceremonial speeches, cultural programs, and various public and private festivities that pay tribute to India’s rich history, democratic values, and diverse traditions.
I often reminisce about my childhood on Republic Day. It was a day of joy, a break from school when my dad would wake us up early to watch the grand parades that filled the television screen. The excitement in the air was unmatched, as we all gathered around the table to enjoy a delicious breakfast, shared with the warmth of family. The bond with my family and the sense of national pride that accompanied those moments made Republic Day unforgettable. Even today, the day brings back those cherished memories.
Now, as we gear up to celebrate this day of pride and unity, let’s take a look at the Hindi films that should not be missed; whether you’re in India or anywhere across the globe.
GANDHI – 1982
Directed by Richard Attenborough, Gandhi is a monumental biographical film that vividly depicts the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, revered as the Father of the Nation. Released in 1982, this cinematic masterpiece captures Gandhi’s pivotal role in leading India’s nonviolent fight for independence from British rule in the 20th century. Ben Kingsley’s extraordinary performance as Gandhi earned him an Academy Award, making the film a profound and enduring tribute to one of history’s most iconic leaders.
LEGEND of BHAGAT SINGH – 2002
The Legend of Bhagat Singh, a Hindi-language biographical period drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, delves into Bhagat Singh’s inspiring life. A fearless revolutionary, Bhagat Singh played a pivotal role in India’s fight for freedom as a member of the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. Ajay Devgn’s compelling portrayal captures this legendary figure’s bravery, determination, and ultimate sacrifice, making the film a stirring tribute to his enduring legacy in the independence movement.
BORDER – 1997
Released in 1997, Border is an epic Hindi war film written, produced, and directed by J.P. Dutta. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, the film vividly recounts the heroic Battle of Longewala, showcasing the valour and sacrifices of Indian soldiers. Watching Border on Republic Day is a moving tribute to the courage and dedication of those who defend our nation. The film’s powerful depiction of wartime camaraderie and resilience stirs deep feelings of patriotism and gratitude, making it a timeless classic. I remember watching Border and feeling an overwhelming sense of pride and patriotism.
RANG De BASANTI – 2006
Rang De Basanti, released in 2006, is a Hindi-language epic coming-of-age socio-political drama written, produced, and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Blending the narratives of a group of disillusioned modern-day students with the heroic tales of India’s freedom fighters creates a powerful parallel between the past and the present. Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement, the film challenges viewers to reflect on their role in shaping the nation’s future. I could watch this film every month, and its songs never fail to bring tears to my eyes. It’s truly one of my all-time favourite films!
URI: THE SURGICAL STRIKE – 2019
Released in 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike is a Hindi-language war action film marking the directorial debut of Aditya Dhar. The movie presents a dramatized interpretation of the 2016 surgical strikes carried out in response to the Uri attack, showcasing the bravery and determination of the Indian armed forces. Led by Vicky Kaushal in a commanding performance, the film serves as a heartfelt tribute to the military’s unwavering commitment to justice. With its captivating storyline and powerful performances, Uri stands out as a must-watch for its portrayal of courage and patriotism.
ROJA – 1992
Roja, a 1992 Tamil-language romantic thriller directed and co-written by Mani Ratnam, tells the gripping story of a woman’s relentless struggle to rescue her husband from terrorists. The film masterfully blends themes of love, patriotism, and sacrifice as it follows the journey of a simple village girl from Tamil Nadu who is thrust into extraordinary circumstances. When her husband is abducted by militants during a covert mission in Jammu and Kashmir, her determination becomes the heart of the narrative. Against the backdrop of Kashmir’s breathtaking landscapes, Roja weaves a poignant tale that resonates with emotion and national pride.
SWADES – 2004
Swades, a 2004 Hindi-language drama co-written, directed, and produced by Ashutosh Gowariker, is a deeply moving film that explores the idea of homeland and the duties of a responsible citizen. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a powerful lead role, the story follows a NASA scientist who returns to his native village in rural India. Witnessing the challenges faced by the community, he embarks on a journey to drive meaningful change, reconnecting with his roots in the process. Swades is a heartfelt narrative that inspires reflection on identity, belonging, and the power of individual contribution.
LAGAAN – 2001
Lagaan, a 2001 Hindi-language epic period sports drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is set during the British colonial era. The film tells the inspiring story of a group of villagers who, under oppressive colonial rule, take on their British rulers in a high-stakes game of cricket. Their goal was not only to win their freedom but also to eliminate the harsh land tax (Lagaan) imposed upon them. A remarkable fusion of history, drama, and patriotism, Lagaan earned widespread critical acclaim and was even nominated for an Academy Award, solidifying its place as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films.
As we celebrate the spirit of Republic Day, let’s honour the sacrifices, courage, and resilience that have shaped our great nation. May we continue to uphold the values of unity, peace, and patriotism. Wishing you all a joyous Republic Day! Jai Hind! Enjoy these films, and do let us know which one you enjoyed the most!
Mehak Kapoor | Features Editor - Entertainment
Author
Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is a seasoned entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for television and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys connecting with diverse audiences. Outside of work, ...
