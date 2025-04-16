Stress Awareness Month: Learn How South Asian Textiles & Colours Can Promote Well-Being

South Asian fashion is a beautiful example of how clothing can be both therapeutic and fabulous, with a rich history of natural fabrics, traditional techniques, and mindful craftsmanship. You won’t want to miss out on these stress management tips!

When you think about managing stress, fashion is probably not the first thing that comes to mind, although I have always felt that looking your best can help give you a little boost. But it’s more than just about looking fabulous! Instead, the clothes we choose to wear can impact our mental well-being.

As April marks Stress Awareness Month, it’s the perfect time to reflect on how fashion can be more than just self-expression – it can be a form of self-care. From the calming effect of certain colours to the comfort of specific fabrics and specific techniques used in South Asian cultures, read on to learn more about how fashion has the potential to ease stress and boost your mood.

Colours Matter

Colour can influence how you feel and see things. In fact, wearing different colours can impact your mood in different ways. So, let’s say you’re looking to add a little pep in your step; wearing red or yellow might be the way to go. For instance, Fabric by Singhanias says that “wearing red can make you feel more confident and assertive,” while adding yellow to your outfit choice “…can lift your spirits and make you feel more joyful and energetic. It’s perfect for social gatherings or creative endeavors.”

Meanwhile, colours like blue and green help bring out different feelings. For example, blue “…is linked to feelings of tranquility, trust, and stability. Wearing blue can help you feel more relaxed and at peace.” Similarly, green can allow you to “…feel more refreshed and rejuvenated.”

Therefore, whether you’re looking to feel fierce or gain balance, the colours you wear can make a huge difference!

Comfort Is Key

I don’t know about you, but especially as I’ve gotten older, I am all about being comfortable. I cannot stand wearing itchy, uncomfortable, or restrictive clothing. Basically, if I physically do not feel good about how it fits or how it will look after a big old plate of pasta while I’m out, I am not wearing it because future me will be more concerned about my fit becoming tighter rather than enjoying my time out. And, as it turns out, how we are physically feeling on the outside can affect how we feel on the inside.

According to Cloud Nine Clothing, “comfort clothing is often associated with soft, loose-fitting garments made from soothing materials, designed to reduce physical discomfort and sensory overload. Psychologically, wearing such clothing can signal to our brains that it is time to relax and unwind. Materials like cotton, fleece, and soft synthetics are preferred for their gentle touch against the skin, which can produce calming effects and help regulate the body’s sensory responses.”

If you’re looking to stock your wardrobe with comfortable items, you can add “…cotton kurtas, palazzos, or sarees” to the list, notes By Shree. You definitely won’t be disappointed with these choices!

Fabrics Make A Difference

With roots that go back hundreds and hundreds of years in India, “ikat is an ancient textile tradition, a form of weaving patterns directly into cloth,” explains Tatter. In fact, “rather than dyeing the cloth after weaving, ikat weavers resist dye the threads before they put them on the loom.” Oftentimes, wearing clothing that is so thoughtfully created and steeped in culture can be soothing for someone of South Asian descent and allow them to feel more connected to their history. In addition, purchasing garments that use this technique often supports local artisans, which you can feel good about, thereby making you feel better on the inside, too.

Feel The Energy

South Asian clothing often requires careful attention to detail and can take months on end with the intricate embroidery work or the block-printed textiles. The meticulous effort and care that goes into each piece is about more than just a stitch – it’s about energy. For instance, Maikai Clothing shares that “these artists are not just creators; they are storytellers who convey tales of tradition and culture through their craft. They breathe life into their designs, translating them into patterns that will adorn fabrics.” When you wear those pieces, you’ll feel that energy transfer to you – that calmness, that care, that beauty, and that passion.

In addition, the materials used to create these fabrics, such as cotton or silk, are incredibly important. These types of fabrics, according to Fabrics By Singhania’s “…are often associated with luxury and comfort. Wearing smooth fabrics can make you feel more relaxed, elegant, and confident.” That said, it just goes to show that being thoughtful about what you wear can make a world of difference.

And so, if ever you start to get stressed out, take a peek at your closet, as wearing that fabulous new outfit or those comfy pair of pants might be just what you need to perk your spirits up.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @pinkvillalifestyle @pinkvilla