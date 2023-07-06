#ANOKHI20: Our Best-Dressed From Our 20th Anniversary Celebrations
The #ANOKHI20 red carpet was stellar when it came to style! Throughout the ANOKHI Emerald Series here is our collection of our best-dressed celebs who showed up and showed out!
The Master of Ceremonies throughout #ANOKHI20 and the woman at the centre of it all, ANOKHI Founder & CEO Raj Girn who came with a full fashion agenda on point. We loved her play on the emerald hue that was expressed through differing shades from her stunning suit by Archana Kochhar at The ANOKHI Emerald Runway, The easy breezy electric blue dress by Michael Kors at The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch and of course her drop-dead couture by Dinesh K Ramsay at The ANOKHI Emerald Ball. (Keep your eyes on this space for a full fashion & beauty breakdown of her style!)
Blue Moon
Blue truly was the colour du jour and we loved it. It sparked a fresh royal essence with Dr. Ruby Dhalla CEO of Dhalla Group Of Companies in her baby blue cut-out gown which boasted a sophisticated draping effect. Reetu Gupta President & CEO of The Gupta Group came on strong with her gorgeous deep blue one-shouldered ruched dress that exuded incredible tribal artistry. And finally, former Miss Canada/Miss Universe finalist and founder of Integrity Dating, Neelam Verma rocked the the hottest look of the season, the tuxedo suit with the matching bralette.
Artistic Textiles
The presence of artistry through handcrafted designs, intricate ruching and delicate placements of strategic fringe and borders became standout looks. We loved this specific trend with Dress Your Face founder and global beauty educator Tamanna Roashan‘s lengha, writer/comedian Natasha Chandel‘s fusion sari and actor, artist and figure skater Nobahar Dadui‘s goddess-inspired gown which gave us gold-medal on the podium vibes.
Kaleidoscope Couture
There was no fear of colour especially when it comes to attending a summer bash! We love Fear Of The Walking Dead star Karen David‘s stunning red maxi and Yogi, Health Coach and Karuna Reiki Master, Thara Natalie‘s colour-blocking ensemble. They brought THE vibe.
(Honourable Mention)
The Princes
Globally-acclaimed singer/songwriters Deep Jandu and Raghav knew that The ANOKHI Emerald Ball was the perfect time to bring out the festive colours. Deep was showstopping in his red velvet suit which was paired with a simple black tee and a stunning gold pendant and colour blocked sneaks. Raghav was princely with his block-printed red kurta, jeans all finished off with classic black loafers.
The #ANOKHI20 red carpet definitely brought out solid summer vibes and we loved it!
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
