Malaika Arora’s body can NOT be ignored. The Bollywood star (and passionate Yogi) shows what an athletic form can do and wear. She doesn’t shy away from taking fashion risks which makes us love her even more! Malaika simply stuns in this gorgeous body hugging teal mesh gown designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. We take a closer look at this stunning Celeb Style Alert!

Malaika wore a stunning sheer gown and played muse to designers Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna as she walked the ramp.

The bodysuit-inspired top with a plunging neckline was a figure-hugging number that extended to a mesh A-lined skirt with a thigh-high slit.

We can’t wait to see Malaika serve more sizzling looks this year.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/malaikaaroraofficial