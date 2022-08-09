Celeb Style Alert: Vaani Kapoor Shows Us The Right Way To Wear Silk Brocade

Remember when silk brocades were a whole scene in the 90s? Well guess what? That vibe is back! When it comes to Bollywood style, we are quickly noticing that Vaani Kapoor is becoming quite the fashion connoisseur. In this stunning organza and silk brocade work by Raw Mango’s Summer 2022 “Chorus” collection, she manages to balance the modernity of clean lines, while still being able to bring the beauty of the brocade to the forefront without being overwhelmed by them. Here are the full details on this classic regal look!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/Vaani Kapoor