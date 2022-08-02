We love seeing what Bollywood has in store when it comes to personal style. Sonakshi Sinha is no exception as she has really embraced bold prints and edgy streetwear-inspired looks. In her latest post on Instagram, she is seen donning an eye-catching graphic co-ord set from the clothing brand Huemn.

The 3-piece set includes a sleeveless crop top, a pair of fitting pants and a full-sleeved blazer.

Because of her ensemble being the main event, she made sure the focus is where it should be, with a clean beauty look.

