Fashion / Day 2 Highlights: ‘Lifestyle Toronto’ Showcasing Pakistani Fashion Designers Ends With A Show-Stopping Finale

Day 2 Highlights: ‘Lifestyle Toronto’ Showcasing Pakistani Fashion Designers Ends With A Show-Stopping Finale

Fashion Jun 24, 2022

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , ,

Geeta Wahab

Author

Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...

COMMENTS

Celebrity Style Alert MET Gala Edition: Simone Ashley & Natasha Poonawalla Were Gilded Goddesses

South Asian Heritage Month 2022: 5 South Asian Designers Who Dominated The Hollywood Red Carpet

South Asian Heritage Month 2022: 5 South Asian Designers Who Dominated The Hollywood Red Carpet

"Lifestyle Toronto" By Riwayat Brings The Hottest Pakistani Fashion Designers For Must-See Exclusive 2-day Runway Event

"Lifestyle Toronto" By Riwayat Brings The Hottest Pakistani Fashion Designers For Must-See Exclusive 2-day Runway Event

Celeb Style Alert: The Best Dressed At Festival de Cannes

Celeb Style Alert: The Best Dressed At Festival de Cannes

Celebrity Style Alert: Tara Sutaria Rocks The Bralette Blazer Combo

Celebrity Style Alert: Tara Sutaria Rocks The Bralette Blazer Combo

Celebrity Style Alert: Kiara Advani Brings Fresh Summer Vibes In Her Lehenga

Celebrity Style Alert: Kiara Advani Brings Fresh Summer Vibes In Her Lehenga

Celeb Style Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Simply Stuns In Spring Sari

Celeb Style Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Simply Stuns In Spring Sari

Day 1 Highlights: 'Lifestyle Toronto' Lit Up The Runway With The Hottest Pakistani Fashion Designers In Exclusive 2-Day Event

Day 1 Highlights: 'Lifestyle Toronto' Lit Up The Runway With The Hottest Pakistani Fashion Designers In Exclusive 2-Day Event

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE