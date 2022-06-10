Celebrity Style Alert: Kiara Advani Brings Fresh Summer Vibes In Her Lehenga

We love keeping our eyes peeled for celeb style and this time we love what Kiran Advani is doing. While promoting her new film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” she pulled all the stops with her fresh summer ensembles.

She wore a pastel, summery Anita Dhongre ivory lehenga with a powder-blue strappy blouse.

From Dongre’s spring summer collection is the Flamingo Paradise lehenga set and Blue Nirvana jacket sharara set.

We are looking forward to more of her wedding-inspired outfits during the promo tour.

We are so inspired by her freshly flirty colourful look!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com