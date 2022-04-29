FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week held their latest fashion shows and we just couldn’t get enough of it. Here are our fave 5 looks featuring amazing couture work from Manish Malhotra, Falguni Shane Peacock, Shantanu & Nikhil, Keerthi Kadire and Vaishali S.

Manish Malhotra



The designer unveiled 80 partywear dresses for both men and women, all of which were distinct geometric patterns and prints with metallic details. Shanaya Kapoor walked the carpet in a stunning metallic number.

Falguni Shane Peacock

This collection is futuristic and flamboyant with Earthy designs seems to dominate the line. Ananya Pandey sported a pink, earthy ensemble on the runway.

Shantanu & Nikhil

This collection was edgy, filled with fringes, animal prints, embroidery, oversized sweatshirts, puffer jackets and fisher hats.

Keerthi Kadire

Pooja Hegde stuns in a pastel lehenga set with floral embroidery and embellished, with patterns. Her strappy blouse had a V-neck and a curved hem which showed off her toned midriff.

Vaishali S.

Showstopper Shalini Passi walking at Vaishali S Couture show at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. Th eivory hour glass gown with sculpted shoulder and nip and tucks at the waist was gorgeous.



We can’t wait to embrace all of these looks this spring and summer!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com