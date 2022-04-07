Celebrity Style Alert: Katrina Kaif Gives Us Electric Beach Vibes
Fashion Apr 07, 2022
Our latest Celebrity Style Alert is Katrina Kaif. Since she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal we are seeing a brand new Katrina Kaif who is truly happy in her space. That is evidenced with her bolder style choices including this eye-popping look where she embraces the 80s in this amazing combo of sharp colours giving us electric beach vibes.
Kat gave us stunning beach vibes wearing a bright pink two-piece Balenciaga swimsuit, with an orange top.
She paired it with a cute beach bandana, opted for sunnies and trendy chains. Katrina wrote, “Some casual beach attire by @anaitashroffadajania.”
With the weather warming up we are ready for these fab colours and summer vibes!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/katrinakaif
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
