Celebrity Style Alert: Katrina Kaif Gives Us Electric Beach Vibes

Our latest Celebrity Style Alert is Katrina Kaif. Since she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal we are seeing a brand new Katrina Kaif who is truly happy in her space. That is evidenced with her bolder style choices including this eye-popping look where she embraces the 80s in this amazing combo of sharp colours giving us electric beach vibes.

Kat gave us stunning beach vibes wearing a bright pink two-piece Balenciaga swimsuit, with an orange top.

She paired it with a cute beach bandana, opted for sunnies and trendy chains. Katrina wrote, “Some casual beach attire by @anaitashroffadajania.”

With the weather warming up we are ready for these fab colours and summer vibes!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/katrinakaif