Celeb Style Alert: Madhuri Dixit-Nene Sizzles In Stunning Black Dress

Our Celeb Style Alert series continues with Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit-Nene. She is often seen wearing gorgeous saris and lehengas (and looking simply regal obvi!) when it comes to her numerous television appearances. So, when we spotted her in this body-con LBD, we just fell head-over-heels for her all over again!

Madhuri Dixit’s ‘The Fame Game” series is all set to release on Netflix on Feb 25. At a recent press event Madhuri wore al all black faux leather dress from House Of CB.

She completed her spaghetti strap look with gold hoop earrings and a natural, nude makeup look. Madhuri proves that a leather LBD is still in style and she knows it off the park!

We love her look here!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com