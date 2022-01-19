Celeb Style Alert: Alia Bhatt Takes A Fearless Fashion Turn With Her Sunny Lehenga

We are back scouring the ‘gram for the hottest celeb style alerts! When it comes to Indian outfits, Alia Bhatt slays in every way. At her friend Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s sangeet, she wore a pastel green and pink coloured lehenga with chikankari work.

She wore a daring, backless infinity shaped blouse that captivated audiences.

She complemented her look with statement earrings matching her outfit. The inifinity blouse was inspired by the women of Kutch, Gujarat and has become quite the trendy piece.

We love risk takers like Alia. And we are pretty sure we’ll see more of her striking such stylish notes this year!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com