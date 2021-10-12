Celeb Style Alert: Sonakshi Sinha And Her Boho Vibe

We are always excited to check out the next celeb style! Sonakshi Sinha has an impeccable boho vibe that we can’t get enough of! Check out her looks here!

There’s no doubt that Sonakshi Sinha is a trendsetter. In her recent Insta posts, she gives off serious boho vibes with her print ensembles.

In the first post, she chose to sport a Masaba Gupta Indo-western dhoti and cape while promoting her song Mil Mahiya on Dance Deewane 3. The ivory matching top and dhoti was perfectly complemented by the black role foiled cape.

In her next post, she wore an intricate, mirror, metal, and thread hand-embroidered denim poncho from Saaksha and Kinni. She captioned the post: Denim day out!

When it comes to feeling that boho beat, we definitely follow Sonakshi’s lead.

