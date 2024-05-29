Dress Like The Stars With These Summer 2024 Fashion Trends for Indian & Western Wear

When I think of summer, I see the opportunity to shed those heavy layers of clothes, refresh my selection of outfits, and let my confidence shine right alongside the sun! If you’re not sure what trends are in this season but want to ensure you look fabulous, from Indian wear to fusion looks and accessories, we’ve got you covered!

With the warmer summer weather upon us, it’s time to get off the couch and get outside to enjoy the sunshine while you can! Now that it’s time to come out of hibernation, you’ve got to make sure you’re stepping out in style! You won’t want to miss our tips on how to revamp your wardrobe with the latest summer trends in Indian and Western wear.

The thing that I love most about summer is that you don’t have to worry about covering up your stylish looks with heavy coats, and you can let your outfit of the day really shine!

Check out our list of the latest Indian and Western fashion trends that will have you feeling and looking fabulous all summer long. You can thank us for these pro tips later, we’ll wait!

Chiffon

To me, chiffon just says elegance. It’s light and airy, and when I wear chiffon, I always feel so comfortable. This summer season, Medium highlights that “chiffon sarees and suits are beloved for their delicate drape and ethereal feel, perfect for evening events and parties.” What makes this even better is that nowadays, environmental concerns are front and centre when it comes to fashion as “…designers… [are] incorporating sustainable practices by using eco-friendly dyes and fabrics,” according to The Loom. You’ll look fabulous and feel even better; you won’t want to miss out on this trend!

Floral patterns

I absolutely adore floral patterns, especially in the summer, and I’m happy to report that the floral look reigns supreme this season in the Indian wear department! Medium reports that “floral motifs, whether in prints or intricate embroidery, are a perennial favorite, adding a touch of femininity and grace to outfits.” Picture yourself wearing a gorgeous sari that is covered in floral prints or embroidered ever so delicately – what’s not to love! As well, many South Asian stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor are embracing rosettes to add just the right amount of razzle dazzle to an outfit.

Geometric designs

I have always been a fan of geometric designs because they just add so much character to a look with very little effort. According to Medium, this season, you can expect to see Indian wear that incorporates “geometric patterns, inspired by traditional Indian art and architecture, are gaining popularity for their modern and edgy vibe.” I am so here for this look and can’t wait to see these bold prints coming to life this summer!

Footwear

Is it just me or do anyone else think a good shoe choice can really make or break an outfit? This summer season, you’ll want to stack your collection of footwear with some solid choices that will jazz up any outfit. Medium notes that “juttis, mojaris, and Kolhapuri chappals are popular footwear choices, adding a traditional touch to both formal and casual outfits.” Personally, I’m loving the mojaris, which can really elevate a simple look with minimal effort.

Fringe

New York Fashion Week confirmed that the fringe is back in a big way my friends! What’s interesting is that there are so many versions of the fringe available that I’d bet it’s impossible not to find something that would fit your style. For example, Marie Claire highlights that “high-shine fringe” is all the rage to really elevate your look, such as with “…a mini dress adorned with disco trim or swinging accessories.” A key theme I’m also noticing in the fringe look is that it feels very western (think of an old time saloon) with bags and jackets that are adorned with “…with swinging” fringes. You don’t want to be left out on the fringe of this trend – trust me!

Denim on denim

Denim will be a staple to stock up your wardrobe with over the summer season. As well, if you’re not a fan of super skintight jeans, you’ll be pleased to know that straight leg and baggy jeans and jean shorts are trending this year, which means you can have all the snacks your little heart desires and still be able to breathe in your jeans. To make it even better, the Canadian tuxedo (pairing jeans with a denim jacket) is making a comeback, which I am here for!

Wide-brimmed hat

I love me a good accessory. That said, while I’m not convinced that I can pull off a hat, now might be the time to try as hats are super in style for the summer (plus, what a great way to protect your skin from the sun). There are many different wide brim hats that you can choose from including a fedora, floppy hats, western hats and more. However, if you’re like me and worried about the hat being a little overpowering, you’ll be happy to know that you can choose a hat style based on the shape of your face. For example, if you have a heart-shaped face like I do, Medium notes that you may want to opt for “medium-width brims; avoid[ing] crowns too wide for the forehead.”

Main Image Photo Credit: www.pexels.com