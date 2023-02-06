Grammy Awards 2023 Highlights: Cardi B Was The Fashion Moment In Gaurav Gupta

The Grammys 2023 red carpet is always the place for some standout style moments. But it was none other than Card B who stole the show in her cobalt blue creation by Gaurav Gupta that truly became a showstopper! Check out all the South Asian representation right here!

Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena where the 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place celebrating the best of the best in the world of music. With this being the first proper in-person celebration in the past three years it was no doubt that the celebs wanted to make sure they took advantage of every red carpet fashion moment.

Cardi B. definitely got that memo as she simply slayed the red carpet in an electric blue sculptural design by Gaurav Gupta.

Gaurav Gupta who is known for his incredible eye for detail has been known to dress many Bollywood celebs most notably Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who flaunted a similar design at Cannes last spring. But it was Cardi B who had EVERYONE talking when she walked on the Grammys 2023 red carpet last night. Everyone took notice and Gaurav Gupta’s big moment was born.

Gaurav who also recently showcased this number at Paris Couture Week 2023 definitely made an impression on Cardi B who clearly passed on the predictable and decided to make the entrance in this incredible statement piece which had everyone asking WHO ARE YOU WEARING?

Of course South Asian representation didn’t end there. Naeem Khan was the go-to designer for this impeccable colour-blocked sequinned and fringed gown donned by Viola Davis who won her first Grammy Award thereby becoming and EGOT (winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards).

Prabal Gurung also provided a ray of sunshine thanks to country music star and Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini.

Other nominees who made us proud also include Anoushka Shankar who was nominated along side Pakistani singer (and last year’s Grammy Award winner) Arooj Aftab in the Best Global Music Performance category. Anoushka was also nominated in the Best Global Music Album category for Between Us.

Anoushka radiated in a stunning floral gown by Rahul Mishra. Nora looked chic in a dress by Costarellos.

Other Grammy 2023 winners include: Ricky Kej from Bengaluru who along with Stewart Copeland won their Grammy Award for their record Divine Tides in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. This makes Ricky’s third Grammy Award including his win from last year and in 2015.

It’s so great to see such South Asian representation in so many spaces from music to fashion and art. And we are only getting started!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/fashionbombdaily