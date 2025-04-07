Star-Studded Biblio Bash Gala Raises Over $1 Million For Teen Mental Health In Toronto
Culture Apr 07, 2025
Toronto’s literary gala delivers glamour, generosity, and impact for teen mental wellness.
On a glittering spring evening on April 4th, 2025, under a theme inspired by constellations and storytelling, Toronto’s literary elite, philanthropists, and changemakers gathered for an unforgettable night at the Toronto Reference Library. The occasion? Biblio Bash 2025 -the city’s most glamorous library fundraiser, which raised an extraordinary $1,070,100 to support youth programs at the Toronto Public Library (TPL).
Now in its sixth chapter, Biblio Bash has become synonymous with literary magic and meaningful impact. Co-presented by Fitzrovia and CIBC, the sold-out black-tie gala welcomed 425 guests and 37 of Canada’s most celebrated authors for an evening that proved the pen – and the public library – are mightier than ever.
Libraries As Lifelines
At the heart of this year’s event was a critical cause: youth mental wellness and social connection. With alarming rises in loneliness and psychological distress among teens, the Toronto Public Library has stepped up with programming that truly matters. Across its 100+ branches, teens find more than books – they find belonging. From Youth Hubs and spoken word workshops to volunteer councils and safe spaces, the Library’s commitment is making a lasting difference.
And few moments captured this better than the story of Arden, a registered nurse and former teen volunteer, who took the stage to share how the Library helped him overcome anxiety and discover his purpose. His journey, told through a moving short film presented by Community Sponsor The MacNamara Family, brought the audience to tears – and to their feet.
A Starry Celebration
This year’s celestial theme, “WRITTEN IN THE STARS,” reimagined the iconic Reference Library as a dreamy, literary nightscape. Guests mingled under glowing constellations, sipped cocktails among second-floor book stacks (thanks to Cocktail Sponsor Mantella Corporation), and dined beside literary luminaries like John Irving, Carley Fortune, Karl Subban, David A. Robertson, Ian Williams, and Zalika Reid-Benta.
Each table featured a guest author, curated by Author Host Sponsor Bazil Developments, giving attendees the rare opportunity to break bread with some of the country’s most beloved storytellers.
Moments to Remember
The night sparkled with surprises and experiences that brought stories to life:
- Posey’s poet collective created bespoke, typewritten poems for guests.
- A photo op in the iconic library stacks, sponsored by Air Canada, offered a frame-worthy souvenir.
- Layne, The Auctionista turned up the energy, igniting fierce bids for once-in-a-lifetime experiences – like a private “Dinner in the Stacks” with literary icon John Irving.
- And the Supersonic Hearts Band had everyone dancing beneath the stars until the final chapter of the evening.
As always, celebrity photographer George Pimentel’s Portrait Studio captured the night’s best looks—and biggest smiles.
Giving Back to Move Forward
Foundation CEO Will Scott underscored the Library’s impact on providing safe and welcoming spaces for Toronto’s youth,
“As a former middle school teacher, and the father of a teenage daughter, I know how tough it is to be a teenager these days! Loneliness rates have doubled and middle and high schoolers report significant levels of psychological distress. Libraries play a vital role in fostering a sense of belonging and connection. They can truly change lives and uplift entire communities. We are so grateful for the support here tonight.”
Guests were also treated to inspiring remarks from City Librarian Vickery Bowles, who was honored for her decades of leadership.
“I can tell you over the years I have witnessed first-hand the difference donors and sponsors make in the lives of the residents we serve. You simply cannot underestimate the importance of having access to a public library and its services – particularly for Toronto’s young people.”
The Legacy Continues
The generosity doesn’t end with the gala. Until June 13, all public donations to the TPL Foundation’s Spring Campaign will be matched up to $50,000 – doubling the impact for Toronto youth. To donate, visit tplfoundation.ca/match.
For photos, videos, and the full list of attending authors, visit bibliobash.ca and follow #BiblioBash and #IMLibraryPeople on social media.
Biblio Bash 2025 Sponsors
Co-Presenting: Fitzrovia & CIBC
Community: The MacNamara Family
Author Host: Bazil Developments
Cocktail Reception: Mantella Corporation
Airline: Air Canada
Media Sponsor: Toronto Star
Event Committee
Claire MacNamara and Farah Nasser (Co-Chairs), Alyssa Ages, Amanda Alvaro, Amanda Aquino, Sarah Aranha, Erin Bennett, Amy Burstyn-Fritz, Jen Grant, Jane Halverson, Lily Latner Otis, Marissa Kassam, Lindsay Mattick, Claire McIntyre, Erika Rodrigues, Carmen Steinberg, Vanessa Yeung
Special Thanks
Canopy by Hilton (Hotel Partner)
PMA Canada, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, The Schlaepher Family (Beverage Partners)
The Printing House (Printing Partner)
Credit:
Deb McCain Communications
deb@debmccain.com | 416-402-5681
Featured Image: Featured (L-R): NathanDowner, Miranda Anthistle, Tracy Tong, Michelle Dube, Chika Stacy Oriuwa, Sangita Patel, Farah Nasser, Pooja Handa, Lindsey Deluce, Alan Carter, Kamil Karamali. Photo Credit: George Pimentel Photography.
