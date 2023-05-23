#ANOKHI20: Our Latest Reveal Including The First 8 Celebs Who Will Be Helping Us Celebrate!
Breaking News May 23, 2023
As we continue to countdown towards our #ANOKHI20 celebrations from June 16th through the 17th, we are announcing the first eight talents who are official participants in helping us ring in 20 years of ANOKHI! Check out the reveal here!
MASTER OF CEREMONIES FOR ANOKHI EMERALD EVENT SERIES
ANOKHI’s 20 year milestone is a testament to the exponential success of the global South Asian community, who we are celebrating during #ANOKHI20 on June 16th-17th in Toronto. I invite you to join the ANOKHI EMERALD event series, where we will be showcasing a celebrity attended Runway Show, Mental Health Brunch, and Entertainment Ball. ~ Raj Girn, Founder, The ANOKHI Multimedia Brand
ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY — Friday June 17th from 7pm to 11pm
(scroll down to see the complete program)
(LEFT) Archana Kochhar
(RIGHT) Priya Chhabria
“I have worked with ANOKHI & Raj before & I am truly filled with love & respect for Raj & the ANOKHI. I am proud of how well Raj has grown ANOKHI! I look forward to seeing them soar higher & achieving greater success! The South Asian community has been growing successfully in North America & it makes me very proud and the conversation around mental health mindset of conservative families have shifted on therapy, counselling and psychiatric treatments over the years. It is great to see people talk about their struggles openly & get the help they require.” ~ Archana Kochhar, Celebrity Bollywood Fashion Designer, India
“I am so honored and excited to join ANOKHI in celebrating 20 years of highlighting South Asian excellence. Having been part of their journey 15 years ago, it feels so surreal to be back and be a part of their celebration. The South Asian community in North America has made all of us proud in so many ways and so many fields, It’s incredible to see how far our community has come and I applaud the fellow achievers in being able to leave a mark and make India proud. I support ANOKHI in creating mental health awareness this month, it’s a subject that needs all are support and awareness and I am glad to be a party of it.” ~ Priya Chhabria, Fashion Designer, U.S.
(LEFT) Mani Jassal
(RIGHT) Dinesh Ramsay
“I am so honoured to be a part of ANOKHI’s 20 years because I grew up seeing the magazines as a teenager, and it is so surreal to now be participating in their 20 years and working alongside a mega boss like Raj Girn. She has paved the way for so many South Asians, and is someone who has always supported me and given me a platform for my designs . I remember , one of the first dresses I designed for a major event was for Veronica Chail at one of ANOKHI’s award galas in 2014 (I think) . The initiative to support mental health with this gala is important because mental health is such a taboo subject in our South Asian culture and it is important to highlight now more than ever that there is support available to those that need it.” ~ Mani Jassal, Fashion Designer, Canada (Photo by Amrita Singh)
“I am thrilled to be part of the ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY celebrating 20 years of South Asian success fills me with pride, while the focus on supporting mental health aligns with my belief in the importance of holistic well-being.” ~ Dinesh Ramsay, Fashion Designer, Canada
‘GLAMOUR’ IN HONOUR OF LAKSHMI
ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY
PROGRAM:
7pm-8pm: Media Red Carpet, Tapas Style Food Stations
8pm-9pm: Raj Girn’s Welcome, Sponsors’ Acknowledgments, Sponsor’s Presentation, Awards Honourees #1
9pm-10pm: Deejay, Mix & Mingle, Desserts
10pm-10.30pm: Celebrity Fashion Runway Show Featuring Designs By Archana Kochhar, Priya Chhabria, Mani Jassal, Dinesh Ramsay (More To Be Announced!)
10.30pm-11.30pm: Founder’s Closing, Deejay, Mix & Mingle
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH — Saturday June 17th from 10am to 2pm
(scroll down to see the complete program)
(LEFT) Tamanna Roashan will be doing a Q&A Fireside Chat
(RIGHT) Thara Natalie will be conducting the Meditation & Affirmation Session
“I am thrilled to join ANOKHI in celebrating 20 years of highlighting South Asian excellence! It’s incredible to see how far our community has come, and along with showcasing and applauding all our fellow empire builders and trailblazers, I’m honored to also join in supporting mental health awareness this month for our incredibly hard working community.” ~ Tamanna Roashan, #1 Beauty Educator In The World & Founder, Dress Your Face, U.S.
“Nothing brings me more joy than sharing tools to help others find more peace and joy. Having suffered and still managing my anxiety daily, I have a deep understanding for the importance of mental health awareness. For so long, it has been misunderstood especially amongst the Asian culture. And coming together as a community to celebrate the work that Raj and ANOKHI have done over the last 20 years is a true gift! I can’t wait to share in all the love that will abound in this momentous occasion! I’m looking forward to sharing a moment of peace for everyone at our wellness brunch and helping us all to tap in and create a space where we can more deeply connect.” ~ Thara Natalie, Founder Of Spirit Warrior, Certified Yoga Teach, Reiki Healer, Health Coach.
‘LIFE’ IN HONOUR OF PARVATI
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH
PROGRAM:
10am-10.45am: Media Red Carpet, Light Brunch Buffet
10.45am-11.00am: Raj Girn’s Welcome & Sponsors’ Acknowledgments
11.00am-11.15pm: Meditation & Affirmation Session By Thara Natalie
11.15am-11.35am: CAMH Keynote
11.35-11.50am: Meridian Credit Union Presentation
11.50am-12.30pm: Fireside Chat #1 / Q&A with Tamanna Roashan
12.30pm-12.45pm: Break
12.45pm-1.25pm: Fireside Chat #2 / Q&A
1.25pm-2.05pm: Fireside Chat #3 / Q&A
2.05pm: Founder’s Closing
ANOKHI EMERALD BALL — Saturday June 17th from 7pm to 1am
(scroll down to see the complete program)
“I’m so excited to be performing at ANOKHI’s Emerald Ball to celebrate 20 years of South Asian success- to me it’s important to celebrate our culture and art, as sources of inspiration for the whole world.”~ Rhea Raj, Musical Artist & Female Empowerment Advocate, U.S.
‘ART’ IN HONOUR OF SARASWATI
ANOKHI EMERALD BALL
PROGRAM:
Celebrity Performances & DJ Spotlight With The Best Of Chart, R&B, Bollywood And Bhangra!
7pm-8pm: Media Red Carpet, Tapas Style Food Stations
8pm-9.30pm: Raj Girn’s Welcome, Sponsors’ Acknowledgments, Sponsor’s Presentation, Awards Honourees #3, Anniversary Cake Presentation
9.30pm: Cake Will Be Served
10pm-10.15pm: Performance by Rhea Raj
10.15pm-11.00pm: DJ Set
11pm-11.15pm: Celebrity Musical Performance #2
11.15pm: Tapas Style Food Station
11.15pm-12.00am: DJ Set
12am-12.15pm: Celebrity Musical Performance #3
12.15am-1am: DJ Set
OUR LATEST ANOKHI EMPIRE BUILDER HONOUREES
We continue to reveal whom we are honouring in this video series. The ANOKHI EMPIRE BUILDER HONOUREES are those who have done something ANOKHI in their career over the past 20 years, that has resulted in opening the door for others in the South Asian community to walk through. Click on each name to check out our latest batch of honourees!
(LEFT) Lifetime Honouree/Crusader/Humanitarian: Kailash Satyarthi
(RIGHT) Entertainment/TV: Hasan Minhaj
(LEFT) Lifetime Honouree/Crusader/Politics: Kamala Harris
(RIGHT) LIFETIME HONOUREE/CRUSADER/POLITICS: RISHI SUNAK
OUR LATEST ADDITION TO OUR MUSIC LOUNGE VIDEO SERIES
The #ANOKHI20 music lounge will feature 15 prominent musical artists from around the world within the South Asian community, showcasing a diverse genre of music curated by us, in this special series to honour the 20-year journey that South Asian music has been on. Click on the name of our latest addition!
Tesher — with his big hit “Jalebi Baby”
#ANOKHI20 Sponsors & Partners
We would like to thank our generous sponsors and partners for teaming up with us for this celebration.
EVENT HOST: ANOKHI LIFE
CHARITY PARTNER: CAMH
VENUE & HOTEL SPONSOR: THE WESTIN TORONTO AIRPORT HOTEL
TALENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY: THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH PRESENTED BY: MERIDIAN CREDIT UNION
PLATINUM SPONSOR: KFI THE INDIAN SAUCE COMPANY
GOLD SPONSOR: BIOARO
GOLD SPONSOR: KEEK
GOLD SPONSOR: MANTELLA CORPORATION
GOLD SPONSOR: ROWENTA
GOLD SPONSOR/BROADCAST MEDIA PARTNER: ZEE TV
SILVER JUICE SPONSOR: RUBICON EXOTIC
SILVER SPONSOR: SHANA
SILVER SPONSOR/RADIO PARTER: RUKUS AVENUE RADIO
FRONT STAGE LOGISTICS AND SHOW MANAGEMENT: STYLEWORTHY
BACKSTAGE MANAGEMENT & FASHION CHOREOGRAPHY: TORONTO FASHION ACADEMY
DECOR PARTNER: TOP DIAMOND EVENTS & PARTY RENTALS
DECOR CONSULTING PARTNER: CHIC EVENTS BY SONIA
AUDIO & VISUAL PARTNER: EMPIRE ENTERTAINMENT
AWARD DESIGN & SHOW ANIMATIONS BY: PHILIP STUDIOS
PHOTO & VIDEO PARTNER: NISARGMEDIA PRODUCTIONS
HAIR & MAKEUP FOR RAJ GIRN: THE BEAUTY CONCEPT BY SHIRLEY WU
HAIR SPONSOR: PRIVE HAIR GALLERY
BRONZE WHISKEY SPONSOR: FIVE RIVERS WHISKEY
BRONZE VODKA SPONSOR: BLUE PEACOCK VODKA
ANNIVERSARY CAKE PROVIDED BY: KATE FRASCH
MEDIA & PR: MEDIAWORKS
RED CARPET COVERAGE: ANOKHI UNCENSORED
ONLINE MEDIA PARTNER: DISSDASH
COMMUNITY PARTNER: GTA SOUTH ASIAN MEDIA NETWORK
COMMUNITY PARTNER: SAPNA TORONTO
We Like To Thank Our Valued Sweepstakes Sponsors
ANOKHI LIFE
CLUTCHEET, EAST BOUTIQUE , KFI THE INDIAN SAUCE COMPANY,
MUBARAK CLUTCHES, RUBICON EXOTIC, ROWENTA, SHANA
THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY
Keep your eye on this space for more information on all of our celebrations and latest sponsor and talent announcements.
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI LIFE
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
#ANOKHI20: The Latest Reveal From Our 3-Video Series -- Empire Builder, Circle Of Trust, Music Lounge
