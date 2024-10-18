The Lit Gala Returns To Toronto For A Night of Celebration & Charity Supporting Children With Disabilities In India
Culture Oct 18, 2024
What Attendees Can Expect
Cultural fusion at a breathtaking venue:
Dress to impress at a gorgeous venue, and get ready to light up the house with cultural extravanganza.
Exquisite focus on gastronomy:
attendees will indulge in an elevated culinary experience, showcasing a delectable fusion of traditional Indian flavours and contemporary culinary artistry.
Vibrant Music:
Award winning DJs will ignite the night with vibrant music and enticing beats
Entertainment Lineup
- DJ Suhel
A favorite at luxury hotels, events, and nightclubs around the world, Suhel has performed in 18 different countries to date. He works with a maximum of 25 exclusive clients per year, ranging from private events for Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 CEOs to a client roster that includes Ralph Lauren and Mercedes-Benz. Suhel regularly performs alongside celebrities such as Alesso, Martin Garrix, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Wyclef Jean, Jermaine Dupri, Busta Rhymes, and Meek Mill. He was also the chosen DJ for the official Madonna concert afterparties in Asia during the Rebel Heart Tour.
2. Harshal On Percussion
A DJ percussionist known for igniting the stage with his captivating performances and ability to play multiple percussion instruments simultaneously. He has showcased his talent globally, including in India, the UAE, and Canada, performing in over 2,000 shows in the last 6 years.
Harshal combines live rhythm instruments with DJ performances, blending genres through an eclectic mix of instruments such as the tabla, djembe, darbuka, drums, hand percussion, and even water drums.
Watch him live at Lit Gala’s event lineup as he dazzles us with the sounds of classical music fused with a modern twist.
The Charity – Handi-Care International
Help support Handi-Care International. All proceeds from The Lit Gala 2024 are going to the Handi-Care International, in an effort to suppoer and empower children with disabilities across rural India and Canada
Handi-Care International’s mission is helping disadvantaged children and youth with special needs through education, rehabilitation and training to empower and integrate them with the mainstream community; raising awareness about and empower disadvantaged persons of South Asian descent; and relieving poverty by providing housing and related facilities for those with special needs and for those who are destitute.
In addition, Handi Care also accelerates support to NGOs in India, conducts volunteer youth training, and offers continued support to families in Canada with children with disabilities.
“The Lit Gala is a celebration of culture, community, and giving back” says Dr. Sapna Makhija, Lit Gala co-committee member. “We wanted to create a glamorous night in the heart of downtown Toronto where we can enjoy the richness of our heritage through food and music, while making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need. This year’s charity, Handicare International, holds a special place in my heart as it honours the memory of a beloved family member with special needs.”
The other co-committee members are: Melissa Krishna, Aryan Raj and Akhil Chandan.
Tickets Are Now Available
What Future Changemakers Can Learn From The Inspiring Canadian Women Honoured At The Women Empowerment Awards 2024
