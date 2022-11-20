It’s ANOKHI’s 20th Anniversary This Weekend!
Breaking News Nov 20, 2022
It was 20 years ago on November 19, 2002, when Raj Girn realized her dream to create a unique publishing platform dedicated to celebrating our South Asian heritage. And we are here to celebrate it!
It’s our 20th anniversary weekend and we are launching phase one of #ANOKHI20. This will comprise a 3-part video series with parts 1 & 2 featured in this article.
Raj Girn the Founder & CEO of the ANOKHI brand portfolio, recalls why she wanted to go on this specific journey with the launch of ANOKHI.
“There were many like me – the misfits caught in the dichotomy of two cultures – who were also searching to cultivate and anchor a uniquely blended identity that hadn’t existed before. It’s why I called the brand “ANOKHI”, which in Hindi, means ‘unique’ or ‘different.’ My goal was to showcase Western-lived, South Asian culture, which at that time, hadn’t reached the mainstream radar.”
It was challenging as Raj didn’t have any experience or any inroads within what can be seen as a gated world of magazine publishing. But she persevered, understanding the need for South Asians to have their own voices and their own stories to be told.
“I wanted to make our culture relevant outside of the four walls of our community’s fortress. I wanted to make our identity relatable to Western sensibilities. And I wanted to make it cool to be South Asian, so that we weren’t tokenized or seen as obligatory investments, but an integral identity in the ecosystem of mainstream society.”
Raj Girn Answers The 20 Most Asked Questions Of The Past 20 Years . . .
She spearheaded a 20-year journey that was filled with remarkable milestones to fulfill her overarching mission.
Her macro mission: “To empower the South Asian Community in the West”.
Her micro mission: “To be authentically identifiable to that end”.
Here are some of the product and service launches that have defined the last 20 years of the ANOKHI brand:
The launch of the ANOKHI VIBE magazine & website.
The introduction of the weekly “ANOKHI Newsletter”.
The launch of the “Sexy & Successful List”.
The evolution of ANOKHI Vibe to ANOKHI Magazine and website.
The launch of the “ANOKHI Awards”.
The launch of the FUSIA Boutique in partnership with The Bay and noted New York designer ALIA KHAN.
The launch of ANOKHI on all the social media platforms.
The launch of “ANOKHI PULSE TV” YouTube Channel.
The launch of the “ANOKHI Women’s Club” event series.
The launch of “Raj Girn” YouTube Channel.
The ANOKHI evolution continues with the launch of the ANOKHI MEDIA brand and related website.
The launch of “ANOKHI Spotlight TV” YouTube Channel.
The celebration of ANOKHI’s milestone 10th Anniversary with “The ANOKHI Prestige List & Awards”.
The “Sexy & Successful List” transforms into “The ANOKHI List”.
The transition from print to online with ANOKHI Magazine’s monthly ‘online-only’ editions.
The launch of The ANOKHI List coffee table book for three years running.
The transition of ANOKHI Magazine into a robust blog.
The launch of “The ANOKHI Prestige Experience” (T.A.P.E).
Celebrating ANOKHI’s 15th anniversary with “The ANOKHI Power Summit” & “The ANOKHI Power Ball”.
The launch of “The ANOKHI List” website.
The rebranding of ANOKHI MEDIA to ANOKHI LIFE.
Raj launches “The ANOKHI UNCENSORED SHOW” in partnership with Rukus Avenue Radio.
Find out why Raj walked away from everything that she knew
to start the ANOKHI brand . . .
A special message from Raj:
“Join me next week, exactly 6 days from today. On Saturday November 26th, I will be back to reveal my plans on how we’ll be celebrating ANOKHI’s 20th anniversary with each and every one of you next summer!”
And of course we all would love for you to be a part of it!
Until then, always remember to …
Be UNIQUE. Be ANOKHI. Be YOU.
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
