2024 India & Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations in North America
Culture Aug 09, 2024
August is a month of great celebration for the Indian and Pakistani community, not only within those countries, but also among the significant diaspora that is settled elsewhere.
South Asian independence day celebrations across North America are a grand affair across North America, with multiple events featuring parades, cultural programs, food festivals, community gatherings and a lot more. These celebrations serve as a bridge between the diaspora and their homelands, fostering a sense of belonging and connection.
We list below a few India and Pakistan celebratory events taking place across some major North American cities.
Toronto
Panorama India’s India Day 2024 Celebrations
Upcoming India Day 2024 Celebrations which will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2024 at Nathan Phillips Square from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. The event will host a Patriotic Segment, a cultural segment, a grand parade, a headliner brand, and food and vendor stalls.
Date: August 18, 2024
Address: Nathan Phillips Square. 100 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5H 2N1
Time: 11 am – 7 pm.
Pakistan Independence Day
Consul General of Pakistan Toronto together with the Mayor and members of City Council Vaughan invite the Pakistani community to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan.
Date: Wednesday, 14th August 2024
Time: 11:30am to 1:30pm
Address: Vaughan City Hall, 2141 Major Mackenzie Dr. L6A 1T1
More Information.
New York City
42nd India Day Parade
A vibrant celebration of Indian culture, music, and heritage. The parade will take place at 20 W 34th St. in New York City. Attendees can experience colorful floats, traditional dances, and delicious Indian cuisine.
Parade: Madison Ave. from E38th St to E27th St
Food Festival & Booths: E26th St from Madison Ave. to Park Ave.
Madison Ave. from E26th St to E25th St
Cultural Programs: Madison Ave. from E26th St to E25th St.
Grand Marshall: Bollywood Actor Sonakshi Sinha
Guest Of Honor: Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi
Guest Of Honor: Bollywood Actor & Singer Manoj Tiwari
VIP Guest: Bollywood Actor Zaheer Iqbal
Date: August 18th, 2024.
Time: 10:00 am (begins with Flag Hoisting)
Address: Madison Ave. from E38th St to E27th St
More Information.
NJ Pakistan Day Parade
Attendees can enjoy colorful floats, traditional music, and delicious food as this celebration event commemorates the rich history of Pakistan.
Attendees can enjoy a vibrant mela/festival with kids’ rides, amazing food & beverages, live bands, stalls, floats, cultural dance, and many other activities full of fun and joy for the entire Pakistani community in New Jersey.
Date: Sunday, August 18th, 2024
Time: 11 am – 8 pm
Start Location: 1335 Oak Tree Rd, Iselin, NJ 08830
End Location: 99 Wood Ave Edison NJ, 08820 (Where festival will begin).
More information here.
Calgary
IndiYEAH! Fest – A Grand Celebration of Indian Independence Day
IndiYEAH! Fest promises a captivating celebration of Indian Independence Day in Calgary. This event invites all Calgarians to immerse themselves in the vibrant spirit of India.
Featuring a delightful fusion of culture and entertainment, the festival offers a diverse range of experiences. Attendees can savor authentic Indian cuisine, from fiery street food to delectable desserts. An array of intricate Indian artwork will be on display, showcasing the nation’s rich artistic heritage. The stage will come alive with captivating cultural performances, including traditional dance, music, and theater.
When: August 15, 2024
Time: 5 – 8 pm
Where: CPA Lot 6
Address: 311 8 St SW, Calgary, AB
More information here.
Chicago
Pakistan Independence Day Parade
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Devon Ave. from Damen to Western
Start Time: 12:30pm
More Information.
India Independence Day Parade
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Devon from Western to California
Start Time: 11:30am
More Information.
India Flag Raising/Cultural Programming
National India Hub partners with the Indian Consulate in Chicago to celebrate India’s Independence Day.
Date: August 15, 2024
Time: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm
Address: Daley Plaza. 50 W Washington Street. Chicago, IL 60602 United States
More Information.
Houston
Celebrate 78th Independence Day of India
Consul General of India, D. C. Manjunath will be hoisting India’s Tricolor at India House. The Indian community is welcome to come and celebrate the joy & happiness of free India at. Light refreshments will be served.
Free activities include:
Yoga, fitness classes, art classes for kids, soccer classes for kids, cricket, chair yoga for seniors, English learning classes, free food distribution.
Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024
Flag Hoisting: 11:00am @ India House
Address: O.P Jindal Center, India House, 8888 West Bellfort Ave., Houston, TX 77031
More information.
Grand Jashn-e-Azadi Rally and Concert – Celebrating Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day
Sugar Land, TX will host a grand celebration for Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day. Enjoy a day filled with festivities, culture, and camaraderie. Rally is set to start at 5 pm, followed by main event and concert 7 pm – 11 pm. Hosted by Council of Progressive Pakistani Americans – Texans.
Date: August 10th, 2024.
Rally: 5 pm
Concert: 7 pm
Address: Sugar Land Town Square, 2711 Plaza Drive,Sugar Land, Texas, United States
More Information.
We hope you all have wonderful independence day celebrations this year!
