Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Signals The Dawn Of India’s New Space Age
Breaking News Aug 24, 2023
The historic landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 has become a global moment for India, marking it as the fourth country in the history of space travel to venture to the moon. Here’s why this signals a historic moment for India’s ambitious space industry.
A Celestial Celebration
India became the second nation in the 21st century to successfully land on the moon, just after China which landed 3 of their spacecrafts on the moon since 2013. The last American venture was the Apollo 13 crew that landed on the moon in 1972. India’s successful mission is even more significant as it beat out Russia who just days earlier, had an unsuccessful landing with their Luna 25 spacecraft crashing into the moon on August 19th ending the country’s first lunar landing attempt in nearly 50 years.
This accomplishment by the Indian Space Research Org (ISRO) was even more pronounced as it took place days after India’s Independence Day celebrations, literally taking the citizen’s national pride to the moon.
The country’s mission consisted of three parts: a lander, rover, and propulsion module, which collectively provided the Chandrayaan-3 the thrust needed to travel nearly 400,000 kilometers from the Earth to the moon.
The Chandrayaan-3 lifted off on July 14th from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, taking approximately 10 days to enter the moon’s orbit. Once it approached the planet, the space mission’s lander, aptly named Vikram which means “strong”, was ejected from the propulsion module and made a soft touchdown on the grey terrain of the moon at approximately 6pm IST/8:30am EST on August 23rd. Immediately thereafter, Pragyan, a tiny six-wheeled rover carrying various technical instruments to collect samples and data, exited Vikram, rolled down the ramp, and hit the moon’s surface.
The lander is expected to roam the moon and collect all the necessary information for about two weeks. The propulsion module will continue on the orbit beaming information back to Earth.
The Significance Of The South Pole
One of the more interesting aspects is the location of the Chandrayaan-3’s lander, Vikram. This marks the first time that the moon’s South Pole was the destination of any space mission. The unique terrain of the moon’s landscape in this specific geographical location is a boon for scientists all over the world. Mainly because the South Pole is home to water ice deposits. These water deposits have the potential to be converted into rocket fuel or drinking water for future astronauts.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwKBU3XLfQN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
View this post on Instagram
“On this joyous occasion…I would like to address all the people of the world,” declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in South Africa at the time. “India’s successful moon mission is not just India’s alone. This is a year in which the world is witnessing India’s G20 presidency. Our approach of one Earth, one family, one future is resonating across the globe. This human-centric approach that we present and we represent has been welcome universally. Our moon mission is also based on the same human-centric approach,” Modi added. “Therefore, this success belongs to all of humanity, and it will help moon missions by other countries in the future.”
The Race To The Moon
Ever since the very first landing by America in 1969, the moon has continued to captivate the imagination of astronauts as well as mere mortals. Currently, there are more than a dozen countries that have missions in place in the coming years, including Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency with a scheduled launch later this month. The United States also has a few landers destined as well, with their first launch as early next year. NASA is focused on putting astronauts back on the moon as soon as 2025.
Congrats to all!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
#ANOKHI20: Celebrating 20 Years While Honouring South Asian Empire Builders With Star-Studded Celebrity Fashion Show, Mental Health Awareness Brunch & Entertainment Gala
-
#ANOKHI20 Is This Weekend! Dr. Neil Dhalla Award of Excellence To Unveil At ANOKHI's 20th Anniversary Star-Studded Events In Toronto
-
#ANOKHI20: Our Latest Reveal Including The First 8 Celebs Who Will Be Helping Us Celebrate!
-
#ANOKHI20: The Latest Reveal From Our 3-Video Series -- Empire Builder, Circle Of Trust, Music Lounge
-
Here's Why #ANOKHI20 Is Celebrating South Asian Heritage Month x Mental Health Awareness Month
-
#ANOKHI20: Three Fabulous Options For You To Purchase Tickets!
-
#ANOKHI20: Website Is Live & Early Bird Tickets Are Now Available!
-
Oscars 2023: Our Best-Dressed List!
-
Mindy Kaling Becomes First South Asian To Receive Norman Lear Award
-
"RRR" Nabs Oscar Nomination For Best Original Song For "Naatu Naatu"
-
Diljit Dosanjh & Coachella 2023 Makes History With Their First Ever Roster Of South Asian Artists
-
'RRR' Beats Taylor Swift And Lady Gaga With Golden Globe Win
-
The Open Chest Confidence Academy Launches 2.0 To Celebrate Their 2nd Anniversary
-
Save-The-Date: ANOKHI Turns 20 & You're Invited!
-
It's ANOKHI's 20th Anniversary This Weekend!
-
Rishi Sunak Becomes The First South Asian Prime Minister Of Great Britain
-
Unlike The US, India's Top Court Recognizes Abortion As A Human Right For All Women
-
Queen Elizabeth II Is Laid To Rest With State Funeral
-
Queen Elizabeth II Has Died
-
Pakistan Is Drowning In A Climate Catastrophe: Here's How You Can Help
-
Details On The Jay Shetty-Officiated Wedding Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
-
Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed On Stage During Literary Event
-
Here's How Bollywood Rang In Raksha Bandhan 2022
-
India Elects First Person From Tribal Community As President, The 2nd Woman In History
-
Freida Pinto To Star As Huma Abedin In TV Adaptation Of Abedin's Best-Selling Book
-
President Biden Signs Executive Order To Protect Abortion Access For Women
-
America's Supreme Court Overturn Roe Vs. Wade Making Abortion Unconstitutional
-
These Are The 2 South Asian Women On Forbes "America's Richest Self-Made Women" List
-
RIP Sidhu Moose Wala: Here's What We Know So Far
-
Deepika Padukone Stuns At Festival de Cannes 2022
-
Tesher And Simu Liu Brought The Bhangra To The Juno Awards
-
Deepica Mutyala and Bilal Baig Named TIME's Next Generation Leaders
-
Deepika Padukone Is The New Global Ambassador For Louis Vuitton
-
1967-2022: Brit Music Icon Johnny Zee/Taz-Stereo Nation Passes Away At 54
-
Rupi Kaur's Book "Milk And Honey" Banned In Texas & Oregon
-
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Tied The Knot!
-
Thousands Protest Across Pakistan To Support Ousted PM Imran Khan
-
The Slap: Was It An Heroic Moment For Will Smith Or Just Toxic Masculinity On Full Display
-
Oscars 2022: Highlights And Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet
-
Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Holi
-
Canada's Iconic Coffee Company Tim Horton's Will Be Expanding Into India
-
Here's What We Know About Alia Bhatt & Her Hollywood Netflix Debut
-
We Can't Get Enough Of Deepica Mutyala And Her Live Tinted x BarbieStyle™ Collab
-
Russell Peters Gets Married In Star-Studded Ceremony
-
Music Director Bappi Lahiri, The "Disco King" of Bollywood Passes Away At 69
-
Priyanka & Nick Welcome A New Baby!
-
Sukhman Gill Makes History As The First Sikh Man To Be Featured In A Harry Rosen Commercial
-
Chanel Picks Leena Nair As Their New Global Chief Executive Officer
-
Harnaaz Sandhu Of India Is Crowned Miss Universe
-
From Malala To Lilly Singh And Alia Bhatt, Check Out The Celeb Reaction To The Vicky-Kat Wedding
-
Kamala Harris Among 7 South Asian Women On Forbes List Of 'The World's 100 Most Powerful Women'
-
Festivities Kick Off Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding
-
Kal Penn To Produce And Star As Nav Bhatia In An Upcoming Film About The Superfan
-
Parag Agrawal Named New CEO Of Twitter
-
Vice President Kamala Harris Becomes The First Woman Of South Asian Descent To Assume Presidential Powers In US History
-
The Farmers Won! Modi Will Repeal 3 Laws At The Centre Of Year-Long Protest
-
Malala Gets Married! Check Out The Beautiful Photos Of Her Secret Ceremony
-
How Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Other Stars Celebrated Diwali
-
U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak Releases Special Collector's Coin Honouring Mahatma Gandhi On Diwali
-
Kal Penn Comes Out As Gay And Announces His Engagement