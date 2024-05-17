The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Announces North America’s First and Largest Street Cricket Fundraiser: Cricket to Conquer Cancer
Culture May 17, 2024
New initiative speaks to the growing passion of cricket in Canada and the urgent need to Conquer Cancer.
On May 9th, 2024, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation unveiled the event ‘The Princess Margaret’s Cricket to Conquer Cancer‘, North America’s premier street cricket fundraiser. This groundbreaking initiative is slated to be the largest of its kind in Canada. Funds raised from this event will support The Princess Margaret, one of the top 5 cancer centres in the world. By combining a global passion for street cricket with a desire to live in a world free from the fear of cancer, this inaugural event promises to not only generate critical funds for cancer research but also foster a sense of community.
“Cricket is becoming one of Canada’s most popular sports,” said Steve Merker, Vice President of Corporate and Community Partnerships at The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. “This inaugural event, a first of its kind in North America, aims to raise substantial funds for the Cancer Center while inspiring thousands of new supporters to take on our vision to Conquer Cancer in our Lifetime.”
The inaugural Cricket to Conquer Cancer event will be hosted on May 31st, 2025 in Mississauga. Dozens of co-ed teams made up of rookies, ringers, celebrities and players of all ages and skill levels will step up to bat in this dawn-to dusk cricket tournament.
National and International cricket stars will play alongside and against participants and are delighted to support this new initiative.
“I am thrilled to witness cricket’s growing popularity in Canada — a testament to its welcoming and multicultural community. It truly is a global sport,” said Carlos Brathwaite, world-renowned cricket player, 2023 Global T20 Canada champion, and former captain of the West Indies National team. “We all have a personal connection to cancer, me included. One thing that kept my mum going through her cancer treatment was her constant smile and positive outlook. I look forward to making this event a celebration for survivors and an inspiration for all those during their journey.”
Cancer is the leading cause of death in Canada and the second leading cause of death around the world. Funds raised from this event will accelerate cancer research, education and clinical care happening at The Princess Margaret.
“The effects from this fundraiser will know no bounds,” said Dr. Amit Oza, Head of the Division of Medical Oncology & Hematology at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. “Funds raised by our passionate community of participants help lead to the breakthroughs that will help patients here in Canada and around the world. As a cricket enthusiast myself, I am delighted we can celebrate this amazing sport while creating a global impact on cancer research.”
For more event information or to register for Cricket to Conquer Cancer visit https://cricket2conquer.ca.
Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation:
The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada’s largest and leading cancer charity, dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world’s top five cancer research centres known for its game-changing scientific achievements and exceptional patient treatment and care. Through philanthropy, events, our world-leading home lottery program, and commercialization initiatives, we make possible the critical funding required to accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care — benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, throughout Canada and the world. www.thepmcf.ca.
Here at ANOKHI, we wholeheartedly support this wonderful fundraising initiative, and wish it tremendous success when it takes place on May 31st, 2025.
