Diljit Dosanjh & Coachella 2023 Makes History With Their First Ever Roster Of South Asian Artists

Coachella the iconic Southern California music festival will be coming back after their pandemic hiatus for two weekends, April 14-16 and April 21-23 at Empire Polo Field in Indio, California. And this time history will be made with a robust roster of South Asian performers who will be on the various stages throughout the two weekends for the very first time!

The roster includes Diljit Dosanjh who continues to break barriers, first by being ” first turban-wearing actor to lead a Bollywood movie to becoming the first Punjabi artist to sell out the O2 Arena in London” as per Haroon Rashid, presenter of “Beyond Bollywood” on BBC Asian Network.

Pakistan will also be well represented with Ali Sethi who’s song “Pasoori” become one of the most streamed Pakistani song on Spotify with 201 million streams. It’s video has also been watched a total of 453 million times on YouTube.

Others who will be taking the stage include Jai Paul and Jai Wolf and Mercury Prize nominee Joy Crookes.

This isn’t the first time that diversity has been the mainstay for Coachella. Frank Ocean was set to be headliner in 2020 before it was cancelled due to COVID-19. This time around it’s clear that Coachella understood the global appeal of their audience with their additional South Asian performers who will be making history in their own right.

Congrats to all!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com