Why You Should Celebrate Summer in Style with Rosé – Toronto’s Premium Picnic Experience

Celebrate Summer in Style with Rosé – Toronto’s Premium Picnic Experience

June 21-22, 2024 | Hotel X Toronto

The Rosé Picnic Weekend spans two days on Friday, June 21st, and Saturday, June 22nd. Presented by Barbados, the weekend-long celebration is dedicated to the trendiest wine in the world – rosé!

Entertainment will include captivating dancers, electrifying music by World-Class DJs, and over 20 stunning brand activations at Hotel X Toronto. Guests can sip fabulous rosé wines, savour curated gourmet food pairings, and be part of this unforgettable event! Event tickets can be purchased HERE. The Rosé Picnic has a special 20% discount for ANOKHI readers – use code ANOKHI20 at checkout.

Day 1 – Friday June 21st, 2024: Summer Solstice!

Kick off the first night of summer in style at our Summer Solstice party featuring DJ Jus Jay King! Taking place from 5 pm till midnight will be a Caribbean-inspired soirée, promising a night filled with lively music, tropical vibes, and delightful offerings. Guests will have the perfect opportunity to sparkle and shine with their favourite people in what promises to be the most spectacular kickoff to summer. Guests can dance under the stars, sip rosé and wine, feast with curated delights, and let the evening’s festivities lift their spirits.

Day 2 – Saturday June 22nd, 2024: The Rose Picnic

The theme for this event is pink and white. Attendees have the chance to laugh, lounge, and luxuriate with their besties in the city’s chicest summer setting. Guests can taste delectable gourmet bites from top chefs, and sip curated selection of rosés and fine wines. Included are alleys of pop-up shops featuring the hottest brands—perfect for a little retail therapy, along with fabulous photo walls throughout the venue. DJ Puffy will be playing his beats.

What to Expect The Whole Weekend?

– Taste the world’s best rosé wines from Ontario wineries and beyond.

– Taste food from Toronto and Barbados celebrity chefs complimented with curated rosé wines, premium spirits, cocktails, local craft beer and liqueurs.

– Shop 40+ vendors in the Beauty & Lifestyle Garden from nails, hair and make-up to fashion, wellness products and home decor.

– Pose, snap & share dozens of instagram worthy pop-ups, brand activations, flower walls, dancing and live entertainment from DJ Jus Jay King and DJ Puffy, musical talent and fashion designers.

Rosé With a Purpose:

Rosé Picnic is dedicated to breaking the stigma around women’s issues and promoting equality, equity, and diversity. $5 from each ticket will be donated to Women’s College Hospital Foundation (WCHF). Women’s College Hospital is revolutionizing healthcare for a healthier, more equitable world. $5 from every ticket will support the catalyst fund, which ensures the hospital has the critical resources needed to continue to advance its greatest priorities. The fund fuels life-saving research, accelerates the transformation of in-patient surgeries into same-day procedures and supports the design of groundbreaking new mental health solutions.

Rosé Picnic proudly stands as an ally and partner of Pride Toronto, celebrating the vibrant diversity and inclusivity of Toronto’s 2SLGBTQI+ community. Their support extends beyond the boundaries of our event, as we recognize and honour the rich history and ongoing struggles for equality and acceptance. Together with Pride Toronto, Rosé Picnic embraces the spirit of love, unity, and celebration, fostering a welcoming space where everyone can shine.

TICKET DETAILS:

There are three categories of tickets that can be purchased:

General Admission (GA) tickets include:

1 General Admission Gate Entry

1 Wine Glass Souvenir

1 Boozy Ice Cream Sponsored by Baskin Robbins & Disaronno Velvet

Complimentary Picnic Blankets (While supplies last)

Access to GA Garden Picnic Area

Access to the Beauty & Lifestyle Garden (40+ Brands & Vendors)

Access to ‘Rosé All Day’ & ‘Wine, Spirits & More’ Bars

Pop-up Photo Op & Flower Walls

Live DJs, Entertainment, Men’s & Women’s Fashion Show, Gourmet Food Trucks & More.

VIP Key Lounge & Social Day Club Access Pass includes:

VIP Entrance (Skip The Line) + Insta-Worthy Catwalk

VIP Dedicated Host Bar

Unlimited FIJI Water

Private Dedicated VIP Restrooms

Catered Gourmet Delights

VIP Dedicated Photographer

Surprise LIVE Entertainment

Access to ‘Key Lounge’, ‘Rosé All Day’ & ‘Wine, Spirits & More’ Bars

All General Admission Entry Perks

Rosé Picnic Suite Experience includes:

6 VIP Gate Entries (Skip The Line) + Insta-Worthy Catwalk

Access to Rosé Garden Picnic Area

Dedicated Tented Suite (Seats 6)

2 Bottles of Kim Crawford Rose

1 BaoBird/ McEwans Snack Platter

6 Wine Glass Souvenirs

6 Boozy Ice Cream Cocktails

Access to ‘Rosé All Day’ & ‘Wine, Spirits & More’ Bars

Private Dedicated VIP Restrooms

All General Admission Entry Perks



SAVE 20% ON YOUR TICKETS WITH DISCOUNT CODE: ANOKHI20

This is a rain or shine event. Learn more at rosepicnic.com.