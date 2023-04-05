The ANOKHI brand is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a virtual & in-person events celebration to mark the diverse success & growth journey of the North American South Asian community.

The countdown is on!

We are thrilled to reveal our first set of details on #ANOKHI20 — our upcoming 20th anniversary celebrations. It’s a grand celebration of 48 days recognizing an historic 20 years of South Asian Empire Builders that we will be showcasing in a robust virtual video series accounting the journey from the Glamour, Business, Crusader, Entertainment and Media spaces from May 1st through June 17th. Our goal in these festivities is to highlight the importance of bringing mental health awareness to the South Asian communities since May is both Mental Health Awareness and South Asian Heritage Month.

Check out this space each week as we reveal new details including celebrity attendees and key sponsors. Right now we have full details on our first list of sponsor and partners, what to expect each day and where to get Early Bird Tickets that are out now!

**Get Your Early Bird Tickets Right Here!**

Our Intent: