#ANOKHI20: Website Is Live & Early Bird Tickets Are Now Available!
Breaking News Apr 05, 2023
The ANOKHI brand is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a virtual & in-person events celebration to mark the diverse success & growth journey of the North American South Asian community.
Here Is The Official Event Website: www.ANOKHI20.com
Early Bird Tickets Are Available Now!
The countdown is on!
We are thrilled to reveal our first set of details on #ANOKHI20 — our upcoming 20th anniversary celebrations. It’s a grand celebration of 48 days recognizing an historic 20 years of South Asian Empire Builders that we will be showcasing in a robust virtual video series accounting the journey from the Glamour, Business, Crusader, Entertainment and Media spaces from May 1st through June 17th. Our goal in these festivities is to highlight the importance of bringing mental health awareness to the South Asian communities since May is both Mental Health Awareness and South Asian Heritage Month.
Check out this space each week as we reveal new details including celebrity attendees and key sponsors. Right now we have full details on our first list of sponsor and partners, what to expect each day and where to get Early Bird Tickets that are out now!
**Get Your Early Bird Tickets Right Here!**
Our Intent:
The #ANOKHI20 milestone marks the diverse success and growth journey of the North American, South Asian community over the past 20 years, and we’re so proud to be here for it! The South Asian community in North America has gone from being under the radar 20 years ago, to dominating every single industry in the world today – Business, Politics, Media, Technology, Philanthropy, Glamour, Entertainment (and so much more).
It is this legacy that we will be showcasing during #ANOKHI20 from May 1st to June 17th, 2023, and we invite you be come celebrate 20 years of South Asian “Empire Builders” in the world’s most diverse and inclusive country – CANADA!
Our Vision:
To bring 3 generations of South Asians-Gen X, Y, Z together to celebrate their combined invaluable contribution to North American society and beyond.
Our Mission:
To curate intentional interactions between the South Asian community, the sponsors, the notables (celebrities & influencers), and media, where everyone wins.
- To provide the community with engaging platforms, where their stories can be told and shared in all narratives that they existed in.
- To provide companies with the opportunity to reach the South Asian community with their products & serves by meeting them where they’re at.
**Get Your Early Bird Tickets Right Here!**
Here’s our highlight video showcasing the history of our bespoke events.
Why We Are Celebrating #ANOKHI20 This Spring:
The reason we are looking to start our fabulous campaign in month is two-fold.
Firstly, May is South Asian Heritage Month and we are aligning our celebrations accordingly in order to accomplish 3 specific things: amplify our awareness as a South Asian culture and success during the time when the community is being spotlighted in mainstream society in North America. Provide social and networking opportunities.
Secondly May is also Mental Health Awareness Month. This year we are proud to support CAMH’s South Asian initiative by raising the awareness of mental health within our South Asian communities and donating proceeds from ticket sales.
PART 1: 45 days of Virtual Storytelling
Showcasing 20 Years Of South Asian Success & Featuring Mental Health Awareness
May 1st – June 14th, 2023
(Across Our Magazine Blog, Video Channels, Podcast Platform, Social Media, E-Communities, Press Releases)
- Honouree Video Reveals As Part Of The ANOKHI EMERALD Honourees 2023 List
- Musical Artists Video Series Showcased
- Designers’ Closet Video Series Showcased
- Influencers x CAMH Circle Of Trust Over The 31 Days Of May, Where They Share What Mental Health
- Means To Them As Well As Their Personal Self-Care Rituals In A Video Series
- Sweepstakes Prizes
- Sponsor’s & Partners Companies Spotlighted
- Real Time Announcements Of Events Festivities
**Get Your Early Bird Tickets Right Here!**
Part 2: Three Emerald Events across these dates:
EVENT ONE: ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY
Friday June 16th, 2023 | 7 pm – 11 pm
The ANOKHI Emerald Runway fashion show will mark the first time in North America where a collection of fashion designers will showcase their ensembles worn by notable personalities and celebrities in support of empowering mental health.
Your ticket to this event will give you access to:
- Sponsors, Partners, Talent, Public, Media In Attendance
- Livestreamed Event [To The Virtual Public]
- Red Carpet
- Sponsored Booths
- Fashion x Beauty Runway Show With Personalities & Celebrities Of Note In South Asian-Inspired Designs
- High-Fashion/Fusion Wear
- Food Stations, Host Bar, Cash Bar
- Activated Photo-ops
EVENT TWO: ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH
Saturday June 17th, 2023 | 10 am – 2:30 pm
In honour of May being Mental Health Awareness Month we will be honing on the theme of “Normalizing Mental Health” with a meditation, keynote, panel and fireside discussions with prominent personalities.
Your ticket to this event will give you access to:
- Sponsors, Partners, Talent, Public, Media In Attendance
- Livestreamed Event [To The Virtual Public]
- Red Carpet
- Sponsored Booths
- Networking Brunch With Rounds of 10 People/Table
- Wellness-inspired Meditation, Keynote, Panel Discussion Fireside Chat
- Business Casualwear
- Food Stations, Host Bar, Cash Bar
- Activated Photo-ops
EVENT THREE: ANOKHI EMERALD BALL
Saturday June 17th, 2023 | 8 pm – 1 am
This will no doubt be the party of year where we will come together for “Lights, Camera, Action!” to celebrate the South Asian Entertainment Industry.
Your ticket to this event will give you access to:
- Sponsors, Partners, Talent, Public, Media In Attendance
- Livestreamed Event [To The Virtual Public]
- Red Carpet
- Sponsored Booths
- Entertainment Gala with VIP lounge
- Multiple Musical Artists, Celebrity Deejays, Dance Performances
- Formal High-Fashion, Indian, Fusion Wear
- Food Stations, Host Bar, Cash Bar
- Activated Photo-ops
#ANOKHI20 Sponsors & Partners
We would like to thank our generous sponsors and partners for teaming up with us for this momentous celebration.
EVENT HOST: ANOKHI LIFE
CHARITY PARTNER: CAMH
VENUE & HOTEL SPONSOR: THE WESTIN TORONTO AIRPORT HOTEL
PLATINUM SPONSOR: KEEK
PLATINUM SPONSOR: KFI THE INDIAN SAUCE COMPANY
GOLD SPONSOR: MANTELLA CORPORATION
SILVER SPONSOR: RUBICON EXOTIC
SILVER SPONSOR: SHANA
SILVER SPONSOR/RADIO PARTER: RUKUS AVENUE RADIO
TALENT SPONSOR: THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY
LOGISTICS AND SHOW MANAGEMENT: STYLEWORTHY
BACKSTAGE MANAGEMENT & FASHION CHOREOGRAPHY: TORONTO FASHION ACADEMY
MEDIA & PR: MEDIAWORKS
RED CARPET COVERAGE: ANOKHI UNCENSORED
ONLINE MEDIA PARTNER: DISSDASH
Keep your eye on this space for more information on all of our celebrations and latest sponsor and talent announcements. And don’t forget to visit www.ANOKHI20.com to purchase your ticket now!
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI LIFE
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
