#ANOKHI20: The Latest Reveal From Our 3-Video Series — Empire Builder, Circle Of Trust, Music Lounge
Breaking News May 18, 2023
As we countdown to our #ANOKHI20 events in June, we kicked off May with our month-long celebration honouring South Asian Heritage Month x Mental Health Awareness Month. In that spirit, we launched our latest reveals with our first batch of videos from our 3-video series. These videos are honouring our ANOKHI Empire Builders, the first set of video testimonials on the importance of mental health as part of our ‘Circle Of Trust’ video series and the first slate of artists in our Music Lounge. Check them all out here!
Check Out Our 3 #ANOKHI20 Events Here & Grab Your Tickets!
VIDEO SERIES ONE:
ANOKHI EMPIRE BUILDERS HONOUREES
In this video series, we showcase those who have done something ANOKHI in their career over the past 20 years, that has resulted in opening the door for others in the South Asian community to walk through. Click on each name to check out our first 35 honourees!
(LEFT) Entertainment/TV: Priyanka Chopra Jonas
(CENTRE) Lifetime Honouree/Business: Indra Nooyi
(RIGHT) Entertainment/TV: Mindy Kaling
(LEFT) Lifetime Honouree/Crusader/Humanitarian: Malala Yousafzai
(CENTRE) Business: Rohan Oza
(RIGHT) Lifetime Honouree/Glamour/Fashion: Sabyasachi
(LEFT) Business/Entrepreneur: Payal Kadakia Pujji
(CENTRE) Lifetime Honouree/Business Development: Robin Sharma
(RIGHT) Glamour/Fashion: Falguni Shane Peacock
Check Out Our 3 #ANOKHI20 Events Here & Grab Your Tickets!
(LEFT) Lifetime Honouree/Entertainment/Comedy: Russell Peters
(CENTRE) Entertainment/Music: Raghav
(RIGHT) Lifetime Honouree/Business/Entrepreneur: Dr. Ajay Virmani
(LEFT) Crusader/Humanitarian: Ravinder Singh
(CENTRE) Lifetime Honouree/Business/Entrepreneur: Dr. Steve Gupta
(RIGHT) Glamour/Beauty: Shalini Vadhera
(LEFT) Lifetime Honouree/Crusader/Sports: Nav Bhatia
(CENTRE) Entertainment/Film: Mira Nair
(RIGHT) Lifetime Honouree/Glamour/Fashion: Naeem Khan
(LEFT) Entertainment/Film: M. Night Shyamalan
(CENTRE) Lifetime Honouree/Entertainment/Film: Shah Rukh Khan
(RIGHT) Entertainment/Film: Deepa Mehta
(LEFT) Lifetime Honouree/Glamour/Beauty: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
(CENTRE) Crusader/Politics: Dr. Ruby Dhalla
(RIGHT) Lifetime Honouree/Crusader/Humanitarian: Deepak Chopra
(LEFT) Crusader/Glamour: Deepica Mutyala
(CENTRE) Lifetime Honouree/Media/Broadcast: Monika Deol
(RIGHT) Crusader/Business: Dr. Neil Dhalla
Check Out Our 3 #ANOKHI20 Events Here & Grab Your Tickets!
(LEFT): Lifetime Honouree/Media/Broadcast: Dr. Sanjay Gupta
(CENTRE): Media/Digital: Rupi Kaur
(RIGHT): Lifetime Honouree/Entertainment/Music: Bally Sagoo
(LEFT): Media/Digital: Jay Shetty
(CENTRE): Lifetime Honouree/Entertainment/Music: AR Rahman
(RIGHT): Crusader/Humanitarian: Rahul Singh
(LEFT): Media Digital: Sabeer Bhatia
(RIGHT): Crusader/Humanitarian: Harjit S. Sajjan
VIDEO TWO:
OUR “CIRCLE OF TRUST” VIDEOS
In honour of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, South Asian personalities of note share what mental health means to them and the 3 things they practice for their own self-care. Here are the first nine videos! Click on each name to watch their statement!
(LEFT) Hollywood Actor, Nazneen Contractor
(RIGHT) President of The Desai Foundation, Megha Desai
(LEFT) TEDx Speaker and Wellness Expert, Sonia Jhas
(CENTRE) Actor, Author & Producer, Sheetal Seth
(LEFT) DJ & Producer, DJ Fizza
(CENTRE) Actor & Filmmaker, Farah Merani
(RIGHT) Teacher & Creative, Sandy Lion
(LEFT) Platinum Recording Artist & Best-Selling Author, BIF NAKED
(RIGHT) Speaker & Media Personality, Pooja Handa
Check Out Our 3 #ANOKHI20 Events Here & Grab Your Tickets!
VIDEO THREE:
OUR FIRST BATCH OF ARTISTS IN OUR MUSIC LOUNGE VIDEO SERIES
The #ANOKHI20 music lounge will feature 15 prominent musical artists from around the world within the South Asian community, showcasing a diverse genre of music curated by us, in this special series to honour the 20-year journey that South Asian music has been on. Click on their names to check out the videos of our first eight artists!
Jay Sean — with his biggest international hit to date, “Down”
JoSH The BaND — with their song “Yeh Zameen”
Manj Musik– with his song, “Lak Hilaade”
M.I.A. — with her song “Paper Planes
Raghav — with his song “Teri Baaton”
Raja Kumari — with her song “City Slum”
Sidhu Moose Wala — with his song “So High”
Rhea Raj — with their song “Outside”
Check Out Our 3 #ANOKHI20 Events Here & Grab Your Tickets!
#ANOKHI20 Sponsors & Partners
We would like to thank our generous sponsors and partners for teaming up with us for this celebration.
EVENT HOST: ANOKHI LIFE
CHARITY PARTNER: CAMH
VENUE & HOTEL SPONSOR: THE WESTIN TORONTO AIRPORT HOTEL
TALENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY: THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH PRESENTED BY: MERIDIAN CREDIT UNION
PLATINUM SPONSOR: KFI THE INDIAN SAUCE COMPANY
GOLD SPONSOR: BIOARO
GOLD SPONSOR: KEEK
GOLD SPONSOR: MANTELLA CORPORATION
GOLD SPONSOR: ROWENTA
GOLD SPONSOR/BROADCAST MEDIA PARTNER: ZEE TV
SILVER JUICE SPONSOR: RUBICON EXOTIC
SILVER SPONSOR: SHANA
SILVER SPONSOR/RADIO PARTER: RUKUS AVENUE RADIO
FRONT STAGE LOGISTICS AND SHOW MANAGEMENT: STYLEWORTHY
BACKSTAGE MANAGEMENT & FASHION CHOREOGRAPHY: TORONTO FASHION ACADEMY
DECOR PARTNER: TOP DIAMOND EVENTS & PARTY RENTALS
DECOR CONSULTING PARTNER: CHIC EVENTS BY SONIA
AUDIO & VISUAL PARTNER: EMPIRE ENTERTAINMENT
AWARD DESIGN & SHOW ANIMATIONS BY: PHILIP STUDIOS
PHOTO & VIDEO PARTNER: NISARGMEDIA PRODUCTIONS
HAIR & MAKEUP FOR RAJ GIRN: THE BEAUTY CONCEPT BY SHIRLEY WU
HAIR SPONSOR: PRIVE HAIR GALLERY
BRONZE SPONSOR: BLUE PEACOCK VODKA
BRONZE SPONSOR: FIVE RIVERS WHISKEY
ANNIVERSARY CAKE PROVIDED BY: KATE FRASCH
MEDIA & PR: MEDIAWORKS
RED CARPET COVERAGE: ANOKHI UNCENSORED
ONLINE MEDIA PARTNER: DISSDASH
COMMUNITY PARTNER: GTA SOUTH ASIAN MEDIA NETWORK
COMMUNITY PARTNER: SAPNA TORONTO
Check Out Our 3 #ANOKHI20 Events Here & Grab Your Tickets!
We Like To Thank Our Valued Sweepstakes Sponsors
ANOKHI LIFE
CLUTCHEET, EAST BOUTIQUE , KFI THE INDIAN SAUCE COMPANY,
MUBARAK CLUTCHES, RUBICON EXOTIC, ROWENTA, SHANA
THE OPEN CHEST CONFIDENCE ACADEMY
Keep your eye on this space for more information on all of our celebrations and latest sponsor and talent announcements.
And don’t forget to visit www.ANOKHI20.com to purchase your ticket now!
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI LIFE
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Here's Why #ANOKHI20 Is Celebrating South Asian Heritage Month x Mental Health Awareness Month
-
#ANOKHI20: Three Fabulous Options For You To Purchase Tickets!
-
#ANOKHI20: Website Is Live & Early Bird Tickets Are Now Available!
-
Oscars 2023: Our Best-Dressed List!
-
Mindy Kaling Becomes First South Asian To Receive Norman Lear Award
-
"RRR" Nabs Oscar Nomination For Best Original Song For "Naatu Naatu"
-
Diljit Dosanjh & Coachella 2023 Makes History With Their First Ever Roster Of South Asian Artists
-
'RRR' Beats Taylor Swift And Lady Gaga With Golden Globe Win
-
The Open Chest Confidence Academy Launches 2.0 To Celebrate Their 2nd Anniversary
-
Save-The-Date: ANOKHI Turns 20 & You're Invited!
-
It's ANOKHI's 20th Anniversary This Weekend!
-
Rishi Sunak Becomes The First South Asian Prime Minister Of Great Britain
-
Unlike The US, India's Top Court Recognizes Abortion As A Human Right For All Women
-
Queen Elizabeth II Is Laid To Rest With State Funeral
-
Queen Elizabeth II Has Died
-
Pakistan Is Drowning In A Climate Catastrophe: Here's How You Can Help
-
Details On The Jay Shetty-Officiated Wedding Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
-
Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed On Stage During Literary Event
-
Here's How Bollywood Rang In Raksha Bandhan 2022
-
India Elects First Person From Tribal Community As President, The 2nd Woman In History
-
Freida Pinto To Star As Huma Abedin In TV Adaptation Of Abedin's Best-Selling Book
-
President Biden Signs Executive Order To Protect Abortion Access For Women
-
America's Supreme Court Overturn Roe Vs. Wade Making Abortion Unconstitutional
-
These Are The 2 South Asian Women On Forbes "America's Richest Self-Made Women" List
-
RIP Sidhu Moose Wala: Here's What We Know So Far
-
Deepika Padukone Stuns At Festival de Cannes 2022
-
Tesher And Simu Liu Brought The Bhangra To The Juno Awards
-
Deepica Mutyala and Bilal Baig Named TIME's Next Generation Leaders
-
Deepika Padukone Is The New Global Ambassador For Louis Vuitton
-
1967-2022: Brit Music Icon Johnny Zee/Taz-Stereo Nation Passes Away At 54
-
Rupi Kaur's Book "Milk And Honey" Banned In Texas & Oregon
-
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Tied The Knot!
-
Thousands Protest Across Pakistan To Support Ousted PM Imran Khan
-
The Slap: Was It An Heroic Moment For Will Smith Or Just Toxic Masculinity On Full Display
-
Oscars 2022: Highlights And Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet
-
Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Holi
-
Canada's Iconic Coffee Company Tim Horton's Will Be Expanding Into India
-
Here's What We Know About Alia Bhatt & Her Hollywood Netflix Debut
-
We Can't Get Enough Of Deepica Mutyala And Her Live Tinted x BarbieStyle™ Collab
-
Russell Peters Gets Married In Star-Studded Ceremony
-
Music Director Bappi Lahiri, The "Disco King" of Bollywood Passes Away At 69
-
Priyanka & Nick Welcome A New Baby!
-
Sukhman Gill Makes History As The First Sikh Man To Be Featured In A Harry Rosen Commercial
-
Chanel Picks Leena Nair As Their New Global Chief Executive Officer
-
Harnaaz Sandhu Of India Is Crowned Miss Universe
-
From Malala To Lilly Singh And Alia Bhatt, Check Out The Celeb Reaction To The Vicky-Kat Wedding
-
Kamala Harris Among 7 South Asian Women On Forbes List Of 'The World's 100 Most Powerful Women'
-
Festivities Kick Off Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding
-
Kal Penn To Produce And Star As Nav Bhatia In An Upcoming Film About The Superfan
-
Parag Agrawal Named New CEO Of Twitter
-
Vice President Kamala Harris Becomes The First Woman Of South Asian Descent To Assume Presidential Powers In US History
-
The Farmers Won! Modi Will Repeal 3 Laws At The Centre Of Year-Long Protest
-
Malala Gets Married! Check Out The Beautiful Photos Of Her Secret Ceremony
-
How Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Other Stars Celebrated Diwali
-
U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak Releases Special Collector's Coin Honouring Mahatma Gandhi On Diwali
-
Kal Penn Comes Out As Gay And Announces His Engagement