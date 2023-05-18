As we countdown to our #ANOKHI20 events in June, we kicked off May with our month-long celebration honouring South Asian Heritage Month x Mental Health Awareness Month. In that spirit, we launched our latest reveals with our first batch of videos from our 3-video series. These videos are honouring our ANOKHI Empire Builders, the first set of video testimonials on the importance of mental health as part of our ‘Circle Of Trust’ video series and the first slate of artists in our Music Lounge. Check them all out here!

Check Out Our 3 #ANOKHI20 Events Here & Grab Your Tickets!

VIDEO SERIES ONE:

ANOKHI EMPIRE BUILDERS HONOUREES

In this video series, we showcase those who have done something ANOKHI in their career over the past 20 years, that has resulted in opening the door for others in the South Asian community to walk through. Click on each name to check out our first 35 honourees!

(LEFT) Entertainment/TV: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

(CENTRE) Lifetime Honouree/Business: Indra Nooyi

(RIGHT) Entertainment/TV: Mindy Kaling

(LEFT) Lifetime Honouree/Crusader/Humanitarian: Malala Yousafzai

(CENTRE) Business: Rohan Oza

(RIGHT) Lifetime Honouree/Glamour/Fashion: Sabyasachi

(LEFT) Business/Entrepreneur: Payal Kadakia Pujji

(CENTRE) Lifetime Honouree/Business Development: Robin Sharma

(RIGHT) Glamour/Fashion: Falguni Shane Peacock

(LEFT) Lifetime Honouree/Entertainment/Comedy: Russell Peters

(CENTRE) Entertainment/Music: Raghav

(RIGHT) Lifetime Honouree/Business/Entrepreneur: Dr. Ajay Virmani

(LEFT) Crusader/Humanitarian: Ravinder Singh

(CENTRE) Lifetime Honouree/Business/Entrepreneur: Dr. Steve Gupta

(RIGHT) Glamour/Beauty: Shalini Vadhera

(LEFT) Lifetime Honouree/Crusader/Sports: Nav Bhatia

(CENTRE) Entertainment/Film: Mira Nair

(RIGHT) Lifetime Honouree/Glamour/Fashion: Naeem Khan

(LEFT) Entertainment/Film: M. Night Shyamalan

(CENTRE) Lifetime Honouree/Entertainment/Film: Shah Rukh Khan

(RIGHT) Entertainment/Film: Deepa Mehta

(LEFT) Lifetime Honouree/Glamour/Beauty: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

(CENTRE) Crusader/Politics: Dr. Ruby Dhalla

(RIGHT) Lifetime Honouree/Crusader/Humanitarian: Deepak Chopra

(LEFT) Crusader/Glamour: Deepica Mutyala

(CENTRE) Lifetime Honouree/Media/Broadcast: Monika Deol

(RIGHT) Crusader/Business: Dr. Neil Dhalla

(LEFT): Lifetime Honouree/Media/Broadcast: Dr. Sanjay Gupta

(CENTRE): Media/Digital: Rupi Kaur

(RIGHT): Lifetime Honouree/Entertainment/Music: Bally Sagoo

(LEFT): Media/Digital: Jay Shetty

(CENTRE): Lifetime Honouree/Entertainment/Music: AR Rahman

(RIGHT): Crusader/Humanitarian: Rahul Singh

(LEFT): Media Digital: Sabeer Bhatia

(RIGHT): Crusader/Humanitarian: Harjit S. Sajjan

VIDEO TWO:

OUR “CIRCLE OF TRUST” VIDEOS

In honour of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, South Asian personalities of note share what mental health means to them and the 3 things they practice for their own self-care. Here are the first nine videos! Click on each name to watch their statement!

(LEFT) Hollywood Actor, Nazneen Contractor

(RIGHT) President of The Desai Foundation, Megha Desai

(LEFT) TEDx Speaker and Wellness Expert, Sonia Jhas

(CENTRE) Actor, Author & Producer, Sheetal Seth

(LEFT) DJ & Producer, DJ Fizza

(CENTRE) Actor & Filmmaker, Farah Merani

(RIGHT) Teacher & Creative, Sandy Lion

(LEFT) Platinum Recording Artist & Best-Selling Author, BIF NAKED

(RIGHT) Speaker & Media Personality, Pooja Handa

VIDEO THREE:

OUR FIRST BATCH OF ARTISTS IN OUR MUSIC LOUNGE VIDEO SERIES

The #ANOKHI20 music lounge will feature 15 prominent musical artists from around the world within the South Asian community, showcasing a diverse genre of music curated by us, in this special series to honour the 20-year journey that South Asian music has been on. Click on their names to check out the videos of our first eight artists!

Jay Sean — with his biggest international hit to date, “Down”

JoSH The BaND — with their song “Yeh Zameen”

Manj Musik– with his song, “Lak Hilaade”

M.I.A. — with her song “Paper Planes

Raghav — with his song “Teri Baaton”

Raja Kumari — with her song “City Slum”

Sidhu Moose Wala — with his song “So High”

Rhea Raj — with their song “Outside”

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI LIFE