Kavita Krishnamurti, Yasser Desai, Dr. L Subramaniam & 100+ Homegrown Stars To Perform At #BollywoodMonsterMashup
Culture Jun 05, 2024
Kavita Krishnamurti, Yasser Desai and Dr. L Subramaniam are to perform at #BollywoodMonsterMashup at Mississauga Celebration Square July 26 & 27, 2024.
#BollywoodMonsterMashup, the heart of Bollywood music & dance and food in Canada, returns to Mississauga Celebration Square on Fri, July 26 & Sat, July 27, 2024. Audiences will enjoy free performances by Bollywood stars at the #BollywoodMonster Concerts presented by TD Bank Group.
Featuring Performances By:
– Kavita Krishnamurti, legendary Bollywood playback singer, is known for her hit songs “Bole Chudiyan” from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, “Koi Mil Gaya” from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji and many more. The festival is Krishnamurti’s only Canadian tour stop this year.
– Yasser Desai, known for “Makhna” from the film Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, as well as “Hue Bechain” from the film Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, starring Shiv Darshan and Natasha Fernandez.
– Dr. L Subramaniam, India’s Carnatic violin legend, known for collaborations with Stevie Wonder and George Harrison, will perform alongside Krishnamurti.
“We’re back for our fourteenth year!” says festival Executive Director Vikas Kohli. “Dance to Kavita, Yasser and Dr. L’s hit songs, watch electrifying dance performances, eat delicious food, enjoy a laser show and more. The whole family can enjoy this event, all with free entry, free parking and free family activities! Come dance, sing and feast with us at this one-of-a-kind festival at Mississauga Celebration Square. Phir bhi dil hai Bollywoodstani” (translation: “and still, my heart is Bollywood”).
In addition to Bollywood celebrities, 100+ homegrown stars will take to the #BollywoodMonster Main Stage.
The two-day #BollywoodMonster Concerts presented by TD offer performances in Bollywood, Maharashtran dhol, pop and rock, along with popular folk and traditional dances like Kollywood, Tollywood, Garba and more.
The OLG #BollywoodMonster Orchestra, an original music and dance production created by Kohli, Associate Artistic Director Ev Harris and teen music prodigy Antonia Cambre, is set to feature Bollywood songs mashed up with North American hits from the psychedelic 60s and modern times. Audiences can expect to dance to mashups such as “Hari Om Hari” from the film Pyaara Dushman x “Venus” by Bananarama, and “Nashe Si Chadh Gayi” from the film Befikre x “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” by Mike Posner.
Fans of all ages can enjoy the performances, as the LiUNA Local 183 #BollywoodMonster Seniors Lounge offers accessible seating and more.
#BollywoodMonster Mashup is a winner of Festival and Events Ontario’s Top 100 Festivals 2023.
Festival Schedule:
Fri Jul 26 @ 4 pm EST – Catch Kavita Krishnamurti, brought to you by Tourism Mississauga (singer of “Bole Chudiyan”), and India’s Carnatic violin legend Dr. L Subramaniam, brought to you by Tourism Mississauga, performing live. Snack on papri chaat, watch dazzling Kollywood routines and more at the FREE #BollywoodMonster Concerts presented by TD at Mississauga Celebration Square.
Sat Jul 27 @ 2 pm EST – Watch Yasser Desai, singer of “Makhna” from the film Drive, perform live. Dance to Bollywood x 60s psychedelic fusion while watching a laser show and more at the FREE #BollywoodMonster Concerts presented by TD at Mississauga Celebration Square.
The festival is currently accepting vendor applications and sponsor inquiries at BollywoodMonsterMashup.com/Vendors
Information provided by:
Arnav Cheema
[email protected]
1-888-566-6783 x 719
The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Announces North America's First and Largest Street Cricket Fundraiser: Cricket to Conquer Cancer
South Asian Heritage Month: Spotlighting South Asian NGOs Fighting Child Hunger & Poverty, Homelessness, Domestic Violence & More
