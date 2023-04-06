The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Is Just What India Needs
Culture & Lifestyle Apr 06, 2023
Industrialist one of the worlds most powerful couple, Mukesh and Nita Ambani gave Mumbai and the world something to celebrate with their 2-day gala launching their highly awaited cultural centre. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opened its doors to Bollywood and Hollywood creating a much needed space which rivals that of America’s Kennedy and Lincoln Centres. Forever the supporters of arts and culture the Ambanis decided it was time to celebrate the extensive creative contribution that their country has made to the artistic landscape. With gala dinners, a fashion exhibit and a musical all focusing on India’s heritage of cultural and artistic creations, we take a closer look at this event which not only lit up social but created a renaissance moment for Mumbai and beyond.
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opened on March 31st, 2023 to great fanfare. The idea that there should be a grand space dedicated to promotion of the arts and creative communities has something that philanthropist and Chairpoerson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani has always dreamed of. Even though the country is dotted with their own cultural spaces, there is nothing quite like this.
NMACC’s purpose is to “preserve and promote Indian arts” as per Mrs. Ambani. And with that idea in mind the space, which is part of the Jio World Centre Complex is a sight to behold.
In the spirit of bringing home such centres that hold gravitas in the creative arts community in the west such as Kennedy Center in Washington and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, NMACC is determined to become another global power player when it comes to creating a space for the country’s heritage.
The NMACC is comprised of 4 spaces.
The Grand Theatre which seats 2000 across three levels is seen as the “most technologically advanced theatre in India” with 84000 Swarovski crystals in its design.
The Studio Theatre seats 250 and is able to transform depending on what event is being housed here. It uses tension wire grid for lighting and rigging which is noted to be the first of its kind in India.
Art House is a four-storey space boasting 16,000 square feet.
Finally there’s The Cube which is an intimate 125- seat space with a moveable stage.
Nita Ambani has a long list of charitable initiatives through the years. Her artistic contributions (in addition to being an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer), also was recognized by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) with her being the first South Asian woman to be noted by the prestigious American organization. The award was presented to her for “the diversity and scale of the work carried out by Reliance Foundation” and noted the organisation’s extensive work across sectors like education, sports, healthcare, rural transformation, women’s empowerment and promoting the arts.”
So it only makes sense for her to spearhead a cultural centre in her home country to honour and celebrate the artistic contributions from the past, present and future.
The opening evening of NMACC was marked by the debut of the theatrical experience The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation, celebrating Indian dance, drama, music and art by playwright and director Feroz Abbas Khan.
It was followed by an exhibit which was curated by Hamish Bowles showcasing the historical contribution that textiles and garments have made through the years of the country.
Which also included a launch of an exclusive coffee table book.
Nita Ambani noted the importance of such a space, as “an ode to our nation. The Cultural Centre aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing together communities from across India and the globe.”
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
