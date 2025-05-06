South Asian Glam Takes Over The 2025 Met Gala

The 77th annual Met Gala lit up New York City on May 5th with its signature blend of glamour, creativity, and absolutely jaw-dropping fashion. This year’s theme, “Tailored for You,” was aligned with the current exhibit, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. Among the standout attendees were South Asian stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Mona Patel, and Isha Ambani, who blessed the iconic red carpet with their bold and unique interpretations of the theme.

The stars gathered in fine fashion in New York City on May 5th at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Met Gala, which is now in it’s 77th year. This year, “…Pharrell Williams and Lewis Hamilton are among the co-chairs for this year’s event, which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute,” according to Yahoo! News.

As usual, the theme for the evening was tied to the current exhibit, which is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Yahoo! News highlighted that “this year’s Met Gala dress code is “Tailored for You” – a reference to the suiting and menswear which features in the exhibition. The Met says the show “presents a cultural and historical examination of black style from the 18th Century to today, through the lens of dandyism.” What’s interesting is that it’s been over twenty years since the dress code spotlighted men’s clothing.

Aside from the incredible fashion that graced the red carpet, there was another eyebrow raiser. CBC reported that “the gala had already raised a record $31 million US, Metropolitan Museum of Art CEO Max Hollein [as of] Monday — the first time the fundraiser for the Met’s Costume Institute has crossed the $30 million US mark and eclipsing last year’s haul of more than $26 million US.”

The event was packed with the biggest names in the industry and beyond, including many South Asian stars who showed up and showed out! Read on for our hot take on their fits.

Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan looked like an absolute boss dressed in Sabyasachi. According to Sabyasachi, Khan was “dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, [he] is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period.” In addition, he had on “…a floor length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh completes this bespoke look. Layered with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.” My favourite part of this outfit was the cane, which tied the whole look together. Needless to say, I think it’s pretty clear that Khan and Sabyasachi understood the assignment for the evening. All hail King Khan, am I right?! Diljit Dosanjh Diljit Dosanjh stepped out for his first Met Gala and I love that he was repping for his culture. According to Bollywood Hungama, Dosanjh was wearing a “Maharaja-inspired Prabal Gurung ensemble”. I have to be honest and acknowledge that it wasn’t exactly ‘on theme’, but I would argue that he did capture one aspect of dandyism by taking pride in his own culture. That said, I loved the statement jewels, the cape, and the sword – everything about this looking was absolutely GIVING. Prabal Gurung Prabal Gurung, seen here beside Diljit Dosanjh, wears a self-styled ensemble that honours the theme with poetic precision and layered craftsmanship. The look, rich in detail and intention, reflects his signature blend of modern elegance and cultural depth. In a night that celebrated the power of tailoring, Gurung’s presence was felt not only in his own styling but across the red carpet, dressing icons Nicole Scherzinger, Shakira, and Diljit Dosanjh in creations that spoke volumes in silhouette and soul. Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas I remember when Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas first stepped out together at the Met Gala, and seeing them again this year, perfectly coordinated is a thing of magic! Chopra Jonas was dressed in Balmain, according to People, rocking “…a matching white blazer and skirt with black polka dots. The…look is finished with a large, wide-brimmed black hat and matching gloves.” Let’s give an honourable mention to the “…jaw-dropping Bulgari necklace that featured the 241-carat “Magnus Emerald,” which is “the largest faceted stone ever set by Bulgari.” Meanwhile, Jonas was wearing Bianca Saunders, and his outfit included “…a long-sleeve, high-neck cream colored blouse with a scarf detail. To complement, he cinched a high-waisted belt that matched his trousers. Drawing attention are two ornate brooches from Tiffany & Co. clipped to the belt.” Did the couple capture the theme for the night though? Without a doubt. They were tailored to the nines!

Charli XCX

Wearing a striking creation by Ann Demeulemeester and Stefano Gallici, Charli XCX made a powerful statement at the designers’ debut appearance at the Met Gala.

The look subverted traditional tailoring codes, paying tribute to the self-expression of dandyism. A reimagined three-piece ensemble featured a cinched waistcoat, structured blazer, and a flowing silk chiffon train edged with feathers—blending sharp elegance with soft drama.

Mona Patel Mona Patel slayed at the Met Gala last night in Thom Browne. The Free Press Journal noted that her suite demonstrated a true appreciation for “…structure and femininity.” She was rocking “…a sharp black suit elevated with a beaded corseted bodice, giving the silhouette an hourglass elegance while paying homage to South Asian aesthetics.” I really like the metallic flare the beading added to the outfit, which gave the suit some razzle dazzle. In addition, she had on a “…a white halter shirt, adding dimension and contrast. She paired the look with tailored black pants, clean-cut and precise, reinforcing the theme of modern suiting.” To pull together the whole look, Patel had “…a robotic dog named Vector” as her purse and companion for the evening. Apparently, “the robotic pup was more than a nod to AI; it was adorned with an eye-catching 1000-carat emerald-cut diamond leash, effortlessly combining innovation with extravagance.” All in all, Patel captured the theme perfectly, with nothing but 10’s across the board in my books!

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Sabyasachi’s Met Gala look draws inspiration from the tradition of Black dandyism – a bold form of self-expression that historically challenged societal, racial, and gender norms through perfected style. He parallels this legacy with Indian icons like Jamsetji Tata, whose exclusion from a British-only hotel inspired the creation of the Taj Mahal Palace as a symbol of resistance.

Celebrating dandyism through an Indian lens, Sabyasachi replaces colonial-era neckties with handcrafted necklaces – offering a formal yet culturally rich alternative. His ensemble, rooted in heritage and modernity, features a hand-quilted court jacket and sherwani in hand-dyed Murshidabad silk, styled with satin, quilted trousers, and high jewellery from the Bengal Royale collection. The look is both a tribute to legacy and a dynamic redefinition of elegance.

Isha Ambani Isha Ambani’s look was one of my favourites of the night and definitely captured the essence of the theme. Her outfit was designed by Anamika Khanna. I loved the classic colours that were used – white, black, and gold, with pops of red and green jewels. According to Vogue India, “the look featured a fully embroidered waistcoat and structured jacket that fused Indian heritage, African textiles, and global craft traditions in line with the theme “Tailored for You.”” I really liked the loose trousers, which paired well with the corset. That said, the highlight of this outfit for me was definitely the corset, which is just stunning, so intricate, and elevated the entire look. But, I’d be remiss to not mention the jewelry that Ambani was rocking, most of which was from her mother’s collection. Thankfully mama Ambani has incredible taste and her jewels knocked the outfit out of the park! Natasha Poonawalla Natasha Poonawalla wear wearing a bold design by Manish Malhotra at this year’s Met Gala, which leaned into capturing the dandyism aspect of the theme. The National reported that “Poonawalla’s look was deeply complex, comprising a pearl-encrusted bralet, a peplum bodice, a skirt, a caped jacket with a long train and a huge ruff, which was all lavished in traditional Parsi Gara embroidery.” This is a “…centuries-old craft, brought to India by the Parsi community in the eighth century, is both highly prized and increasingly rare due to its labour-intensive nature. Intricate and complex to create, it is treated as an heirloom.” What I really appreciated about Poonawalla’s outfit is that it was bold, showcasing her culture with the intricate embroidery work, and the shapes told stories about who she is. That said, while this wasn’t one of my favourite outfits, Poonawalla had a very complicated ensemble that admittedly doesn’t scream menswear, but I think it certainly satisfied other key aspects of the theme.

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra’s Met Gala look told a story through its exquisite details. Intricate Indian embroidery – cord work, glass beads, and gilded motifs reminiscent of temple carvings – adorned the cape and sherwani, while symbolic brooches at the collar added deeper meaning: an elephant for wisdom, a rose for resilience.

A sleek black tie and combat-style boots introduced a modern edge, effortlessly blending heritage with contemporary flair. Malhotra’s presence on the carpet was a masterclass in cultural storytelling, bridging tradition and haute couture with quiet power and intention.

Kiara Advani Kiara Advani was positively glowing as she stepped out for her first-ever Met Gala in Gaurav Gupta Couture. According to Gaurav Gupta, Advani’s outfit “…pays homage to the legendary André Leon Talley, whose commanding presence and advocacy of emerging designers redefined fashion’s relationship with power, culture, and identity.” In fact, “the structured white cape enveloping Kiara nods to André Leon Talley’s 2010 Met Gala appearance, wrapping the body like both shield and statement.” For me, this outfit was giving super woman. I loved the cape, the exaggerated sleeves, the metallic pops of gold, the shimmers, and the fine jewelry. I really appreciated that the designer sought “…to honour [Advani’s] motherhood and pay homage to the bold elegance of Black Style. The look bridges histories, merging a deep symbolism with the radical refinement of Black dandyism.” That said, while I really loved this outfit a lot, I don’t think it fully hit the mark of the theme. Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling is one of my favourite people and someone I’ve certainly looked up to over the years. She stepped out in a gorgeous Harbison Studios tuxedo dress at this years Met Gala. The black dress, according to People was accented by “…a bold white collar and red velvet details on her collar and waist. Down the length of her gown were big gold buttons of varying geometric shapes, with many smaller gold buttons lining her cuffs.” She also had a trail of the satin and velvet that carefully cinched the waist of her dress. Her slicked back hair and simple accessories tied the look together. That said, I thought Kaling was well-tailored and certainly understood the theme of the evening. To me, this outfit was simple at first glance, but the details really added levels of complexity and sophistication that I really appreciated.

Which was your favourite look? Tell us in comments!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @diljitdosanjh, @sabyasachiofficial, @manishmalhotra05