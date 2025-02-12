Where Modest Meets Chic: Top Styles from Qatar’s Ramadan Edit Exhibition Ft. Indian & Pakistani Brands

The Marriott Marquis City Center Doha was the spot to be on February 1 as the ‘Ramadan Edit Exhibition’ was rolled out. The Exhibition featured a number of designers and brands, including Krishna Sunny Ramani, The Butterfly Effect, and Sheetal Batra, to name a few. Whether you were seeking beautiful new outfits or luxurious jewels, the Exhibition was sure to have something to help celebrate Ramadan!

The ‘Ramadan Edit Exhibition’ was hosted on February 1 by Modista Exhibition, founded by Anurradha Agaarwal at the Marriott Marquis City Center Doha in collaboration with X28 Events and Exhibitions. According to the Qatar Tribune, “this one-day exhibition [brought] together local and international talents from Qatar, India, and Pakistan, offering an unparalleled celebration of fashion that embodies the spirit of Ramadan,” said Sana Jassim, founder of X28. The exhibition featured stunning pieces from top designers, including “Farah Talib Aziz, Nomi Ansari, Hamna Amir and Meraki— a multi-brand Pakistani label that includes top designers such as Rozina Muneeb, Farida Hassan, and Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. Renowned Indian designers Rajdeep Ranawat, Pria Kataaria and Sheetal Batra, and Arab Crab.”

So, without further delay, check out some of our top looks at the Ramadan Eid Exhibition that will be sure to inspire your fashion selections for this year’s Ramadan celebrations!

Krisha Sunny Ramani

Hailing from Mumbai, designer Krishna Sunny Ramani unveiled her latest collection. While all of the designs were fabulous, this beautiful deep green ensemble had me shook! It’s part of the Navratna collection. I love the subtle shapes and use of different shades that made this simple outfit even better.

Totsy Tote Ramadan Chic: Check Out These Must-See Looks At The Ramadan Edit Exhibition: Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @totsytote



Totsy Tote is made of a “…group of Indian Artisans who specialise in making handbags.” I find this lotus-inspired bag to be absolutely stunning and one of my favourites that they offer. I love the colours, the detailed embroidery, and the delicate pearls to clutch to. If you want to let your accessories do the talking, this bag is for you! The Butterfly Effect Ramadan Chic: Check Out These Must-See Looks At The Ramadan Edit Exhibition. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @shopattbe @modistadxb

This stunning earring and necklace combo is perfect for making a statement. I love the pop of green that’s balanced by the intricate designs and other gems. You can’t go wrong with this Pakistani boutique, The Butterfly Effect!

Opalina Jewellery Ramadan Chic: Check Out These Must-See Looks At The Ramadan Edit Exhibition. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @opalinajewellery



Opalina Jewellery , which is made in India with the support of “…over 20 artisan families,” was also at the Exhibition. The Anorea earrings immediately jumped out at me as a statement piece, but they are still soft in their design. I love the additional details and gems on the earrings as well. If you’re looking for stunning jewels to accessorize with, definitely give this brand a look. If you’re looking for stunning jewels to accessorize with, definitely give this brand a look!

Kiaayo Ramadan Chic: Check Out These Must-See Looks At The Ramadan Edit Exhibition. Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @kiaayoofficial @x28events @modistadxb I am 100% obsessed with this funky jacket/pants combo. The design Kiaayo’s artisans is absolutely everything! According to x28events, the Kiaayo’s work celebrates the “rich cultural heritage of Kutch with contemporary western styles,” and this ensemble is no different. I love the detailed embroidery, the bold colours and symbols used, and the fact that it still somehow seems to give ‘trying too hard.’ Sheetal Batra This is one of many incredible looks in the Noor Jahaan collection. I love the vibrant and deep purple colour that’s complimented so well by the gold embellishments. Between the silky material and the detailed embroidery work adorning it, I can’t choose anything that’s wrong with this lehenga. Unreal! Mohsin Naveed Ranjha I love the shades of green in the Festive Eid Collection 2025. The detail work is stunning and elevates this already elegant look.

I hope you enjoyed these as much as I did. Tell us in the comments which style is your favourite!