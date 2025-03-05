Beyond Samosas: Healthy & Satisfying Ramadan Suhoor And Iftar Recipes!
Lifestyle Mar 05, 2025
Ramadan Kareem! We’re a few days into the month, and if you’re anything like me, you’re probably looking for new iftar and suhoor ideas — especially if you’re tired of the usual fried options. It’s easy to reach for samosas and sugary drinks, but let’s explore some nourishing, energizing, and delicious alternatives to keep you feeling great all day long!
Suhoor: Power Up Before Sunrise
Suhoor is the MVP of Ramadan meals—it sets the tone for your entire fasting day! Choosing nutrient-dense, slow-digesting foods will keep you full and hydrated. Here are some easy and filling options:
1. Overnight Oats with a Twist
This is my go-to because I can prep it the night before!
Ingredients:
- ½ cup rolled oats
- ½ cup milk (dairy or plant-based)
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
- 1 tbsp honey or maple syrup
- A dash of vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
- Toppings: sliced bananas, nuts, and a sprinkle of dates
Instructions:
Mix everything except the toppings in a jar, refrigerate overnight, and add your toppings in the morning. The complex carbs and protein keep hunger at bay for hours!
2. High-Protein Egg & Avocado Wrap
Perfect for a savoury, satisfying suhoor.
Ingredients:
- 1 whole wheat tortilla (you can also substitute roti)
- 2 boiled eggs (sliced)
- ½ avocado (mashed)
- 1 tbsp Greek yogurt
- A sprinkle of black pepper and paprika
- Optional: A handful of spinach
Instructions:
Spread the mashed avocado on the tortilla, layer the eggs, sprinkle seasoning, roll it up, and enjoy! It’s a great combo of protein and healthy fats to keep you going.
3. Smoothie Bowl Sensation
For when you’re not feeling too hungry but need a nutritious boost.
Ingredients:
- 1 frozen banana
- 1 cup spinach (trust me, you won’t taste it!)
- 1 tbsp almond butter
- ¾ cup milk of choice
- Toppings: granola, sliced almonds, fresh berries
Instructions:
Blend everything except the toppings until smooth, pour into a bowl, and add your crunchy toppings. It’s refreshing but substantial!
Iftar: Nourish & Replenish
After a long day of fasting, it’s tempting to dive into fried foods, but opting for nutritious, hydrating meals will help you feel your best.
1. Lentil Soup with a Kick
Breaking your fast with soup is gentle on your stomach and super hydrating.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup red lentils, rinsed
- 1 diced onion
- 2 minced garlic cloves
- 1 diced carrot
- 1 tsp cumin
- ½ tsp turmeric
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- Lemon wedges and fresh herbs to serve
Instructions:
Sauté the onion and garlic, add spices, then add lentils, carrot, and broth. Simmer until lentils are tender (about 20 minutes). Finish with a squeeze of lemon!
2. Hydrating Chia & Coconut Drink
A refreshing twist on traditional Rooh Afza!
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp chia seeds (soaked in ½ cup water for 10 minutes)
- 1 cup coconut water
- ½ tsp honey
- A squeeze of lemon juice
- A few mint leaves
Instructions:
Mix everything together and serve chilled. This drink is packed with electrolytes and keeps you hydrated.
3. Grilled Chicken & Veggie Platter
Skip the deep-fried snacks and opt for this simple protein-packed meal.
Ingredients:
- 1 chicken breast (seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and cumin)
- ½ zucchini (sliced)
- ½ bell pepper (sliced)
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes
- 1 tsp olive oil
Instructions:
Grill or pan-cook the chicken and veggies, serve with yogurt dip, and enjoy a flavourful yet nutritious meal.
4. Date and Nut Energy Balls
A perfect sweet treat that won’t spike your blood sugar.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup soft dates, pitted
- ½ cup mixed nuts (almonds, walnuts)
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
- Pinch of salt
- Desiccated coconut for rolling
Instructions:
Blend everything except coconut in a food processor, roll into balls, then roll in coconut. Store in the fridge for a quick, sweet bite after iftar.
Eating well doesn’t mean sacrificing flavour or tradition — it just means making small tweaks to ensure we feel our best while fasting. Hope these recipes help you power through Ramadan with energy and ease!
Wishing you all a blessed and energizing Ramadan!
Kiran R. Khan | Features Editor - Lifestyle
Author
Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...
COMMENTS
