A brand new culinary experience is making it’s home in Mississauga, just outside of Toronto. Mishree Cocktails & Cuisine brings together in elevated dining experience featuring a grand variety of South Asian and Middle Eastern curated cuisine.

From the moment patrons enter Mishree (located at 825 Britannia Road West in Mississauga), they are transported by the allure of luxury inspired by the elevated spaces of Dubai right in the heart of Mississauga. Every detail throughout the 6,500-square-foot space has been carefully cultivated – the intricate wrap-around bar, an open-concept kitchen, an all-season greenery-covered patio, and an elegant large main dining room. Mishree seats 250 and has multiple private party options, ready to host small to large gatherings.

Mishree offers an elevated dining experience unlike any other in Mississauga, where every dish is a sensorial celebration, and every bite is bursting with flavour. Guests can indulge in over 100 dishes with the best in South Asian and Middle Eastern delights, including crowd favourites like Avocado & Green Apple Gol Gappe, Lamb Chops, Chili Garlic Chicken Momos and Paneer Tikka Masala, alongside innovative dishes that are unique to Mishree including Meat Beliram, Meen Moilee and Kukut ki Barfi.

At the center of the restaurant is a stunning turquoise bar with natural granite stone, where the magic of Mishree is showcased in each specialty cocktail. Inspired by the grace of hummingbirds, the enchantment of butterflies, and the allure of dragonflies, Mishree’s selection of drinks is a journey into the heart of the natural world. With 30 cocktails and zero-proof cocktails offered, Mishree’s mixology is a true art form that is inspired by the beauty of nature and crafted into an immersive experience. Some must-try menu favourites include The King & Marry, Mishree G&T and Winter Sage.

Invoking the 5 senses: sight, smell, sound, taste and touch, the Mishree team has dedicated an extreme level of attention to detail to the guest experience. As guests enter through custom brass doors they are welcomed by an enchanting smell reminiscent of a hotel lobby, thanks to Mishree’s signature scent imported from Istanbul. Inspired by interiors seen in Dubai, Mishree’s main dining areas is an oasis that engages the sense of touch and sight. The ambiance captures serene elegance in every detail with gorgeous hand-carved marble tables inlaid with semi-precious stones, custom light fixtures, detailed jungle print wallpaper, soft fuchsia velvet seating and exquisite woodwork throughout.

In the late evening, the space will effortlessly transition into a vibrant lounge with exciting entertainment and a built-in ultra-premium L-Acoustics sound system set up for DJs and live music taking place every weekend. Bottle service, along with a late-night menu, is also available.

“Having other restaurants in the Mississauga region, I noticed a gap in the market for a luxury experience that locals have been desiring. Mishree transports our guests to a nature-inspired oasis where they can enjoy cocktails that taste as good as they look and food that evokes a sense of adventure and comfort,” said Shraey Gulati, founder of Mishree. “Our gorgeous space, level of service and upscale dining make Mishree the perfect place for date night, celebrations or a fun night out that you won’t be able to find anywhere else in the area.”

Mishree is open from 12 pm to 11 pm Sunday through Wednesday and 12 pm to late, Thursday through Saturday.

For more information or to book a reservation, visit mishreecuisine.com or @mishreecuisine on social media.

Main Image Photo Credit: Mishree Cocktails & Cuisine