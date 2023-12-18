Snack It Up This Holiday Season with Indian-Inspired Potato Wedges by KFI Sauces

*Sponsored Post*

We continue our 3-part recipe blast thanks to the wonderful folks over at KFI Sauces! What should you make this holiday season? KFI Sauces has got you (and your snacks) covered! Whether you want to make snacks for your holiday party or have a night in with the family, KFI has the perfect options for you. Using our amazing array of KFI sauces, chutneys, pastes and drinks, you can make plenty of simple and saucy snacks for the holidays! Can we interest you in some Indian Inspired Potato Wedges? It tastes great and is easy to make!

Want to know all about their Butter Chicken Nachos recipe? Click here!

Ingredients:

6 potatoes

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp grated cheddar cheese

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

½ tsp dried oregano leaves

½ tsp dried parsley

KFI Tamarind Date Sauce

Instructions:

Pre-heat the oven to 425F (215C). Scrub the potatoes but do not peel them. Cut the potatoes in half and then cut them into wedges. Boil the potatoes for five minutes in salted water. Drain the potatoes and pat dry, then spread potato wedges in a single layer on a baking tray. Mix the oil, spices, the KFI Tamarind Date Sauce, and herbs and drizzle on potatoes. Toss to coat thoroughly, then bake the potato wedges at 425 F for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle cheese on top. Return the tray to the oven and bake for another 10 minutes or until the cheese melts and starts to turn golden. Serve hot with KFI Tamarind Sauce.

Main Image Photo Credit: KFI Sauces