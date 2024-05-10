Toronto’s Living Luxe Design Show Sets a New Standard for Luxury Exhibitions
Lifestyle May 10, 2024
April 19th – 21st, thousands of Torontonians flocked to the Toronto Congress Centre for a three-day grand-scale exhibition at the Living Luxe Design Show, making the event a resounding success and drawing thousands of enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a world of opulence and innovation.
The Living Luxe Design Show (LLDS) presented by JennAir brings together the foremost visionaries in the design industry, providing a platform for exhibitors to unveil their latest masterpieces and breakthrough innovations. From sleek and modern interiors to captivating outdoor spaces, each exhibit at the LLDS is a journey through the realms of luxury and creativity.
Founded by the dynamic publishing team of Living Luxe Magazine, Jennifer Lipkowitz and Anthony Sirianni, LLDS has reshaped the landscape of creativity and luxury, marking a historic milestone as the first of its kind in Canada.
This year’s event, held at the expansive Toronto Congress Centre from April 19th to 21st, showcased over 50 immersive exhibits across 60,000 sq. ft., setting a new standard for luxury exhibitions. With an astonishing 15,000+ tickets redeemed, LLDS solidified its position as a premier destination for aficionados of interior design, architecture, fashion, and real estate. The show brought together some of Canada’s most eminent names in these fields, offering attendees a glimpse into the cutting edge of creativity and sophistication.
Jennifer Lipkowitz and Anthony Sirianni, visionary Publishers of Living Luxe Magazine and Founders of the Living Luxe Design Show, and Diana Pires, Living Luxe Design Show Director and Partner, expressed their delight at the overwhelming success of this year’s event. “We aimed to curate an unparalleled experience that celebrates creativity and sophistication across multiple domains, and we were blown away by the final result. Everyone involved exceeded expectations, demonstrating an exceptional level of pride in their work as creators and artisans. By bringing together top-tier talent from various industries, we not only offered attendees an unforgettable experience but also fostered a dynamic environment where innovation thrived and boundaries were pushed. We believe that the Living Luxe Design Show has elevated Toronto’s status as a global hub for creativity and innovation.”
The LLDS hosted a number of events from April 18th – April 21st, 2024:
CITY COUTURE Glamour In Eden presented by Rogers in support of SickKids took place on Thursday, April 18. The event seamlessly blended philanthropy and fashion innovation with an exclusive runway show featuring the brilliance of local Canadian designers, a luxury live auction, and a portrait studio by George Pimentel. Canadian designers on the runway included RVNG Couture, Heili Rocks, Whyte Couture, Mark Belford, NARCES, MAYER, Rita Tesolin, and many more.
The event led by MCs and television personalities Nicole Servinis and Sangita Patel raised over $100,000 for SickKids, making a direct impact on the lives of their patients.
Sponsors include Rogers, Living Luxe Magazine, Diana Pires Events, Doorland, Masters Insurance, La Maison Simons, Two Sisters Vineyards, Infinitude Design, Toronto Fashion Academy, Fashion Art Toronto, DBS Developments, The Rosarium Luxury Roses, the Toronto Congress Centre, BluSoul Live Entertainment, and more. Donors also contributed to making the event memorable. These donors include JennAir, Indeed Laboratories, and Exclusive Resorts, among many others.
The Living Luxe Awards Show took place on Saturday, April 20th, where 13 leaders at the forefront of interior design, architecture, fashion, and real estate were recognized for their outstanding contributions to their respective industries. A published list of all award winners is available online at LivingLuxeDesignShow.ca.
Award sponsors included: Emerging Talent Award sponsored by Martha Franco, Indigenous Artistry Award & the Cutting – Edge Black Designer Award sponsored by JennAir, and Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award sponsored by Viso Bespoke Architectural Innovations. Event sponsors included: Ethereal Creators, Scratch Experience Group & Medusa Entertainment, Sk Design Boutique, and Living Luxe Magazine.
The Living Luxe Design Show itself took place over the weekend, from April 19th – 21st featuring numerous exhibits, speakers, and fashion shows.
The three-day Living Luxe Design Show featured over 50 immersive exhibits including:
– JennAir’s creative display opening up into a speakeasy behind fridge doors
– Lori Morris Design’s moody exhibit with diamond-dusted artwork by Russell Young
– Cava Surface’s showcase made almost entirely of marble
– Michael London Design’s sample bedroom leading into a custom designed bathroom
– Igne Ferro’s abstract installation reminiscent of butterfly wings
– Smeg Canada’s vibrant Dolce & Gabbana collaboration showcase
– Maserati Alfa Romeo of Toronto’s recent models
– Wise Nadel Design’s impressive judge-favourite showroom (awarded for Outstanding Booth Design), and many more.
Guests were also wowed by an impressive sculptural entrance by Nikano Studios featuring fascinating mixed media art pieces that combine handcrafted sculptures with precise hand-cut pieces of mirror that form body parts of the sculpture to create a jaw-dropping visual effect.
Multiple runway fashion shows took place in collaboration with the Toronto Fashion Academy, redefining the boundaries of creativity and luxury. Brands featured on the runway included Samo Collection, Clutch-It, Demascare, House of Dwir, and HOSH Canada.
The expert keynote talks and panels featured speakers like Karim Rashid, Michael London, Richard Wengle, Lori Morris, Dee Dee Taylor Eustace, Gianpiero Pugliese, Martha Franco, Jason Cameron, Brenda Danso, Aleem Kassam, Harvey Wise and Robin Nadel, Andrea McMullen, Emily Grundy, Michelle Mawby, and Sharon Portelli.
Also featured was BUZZ Luxury Secrets by The BUZZ Conference, BUZZ BUZZ MEDIA INC., & Corcoran Horizon Realty as a thrilling collaboration with prominent figures in the real estate community. Speakers included Barry Cohen, Michael Phinney, Richard Silver, Gillian Oxley, Cailey Heaps, Debbie Cosic, Laura Compagni, Shamon Campbell, April Papousek, Martinus Geleynse, Dorian Rodrigues, Anna Oliver, Dan Kligman, Cliff Rego, Adrienne Lake, and Virginia and Isabella Munden.
The runway fashion shows were in collaboration with the Toronto Fashion Academy, redefining the boundaries of creativity and luxury. Brands featured on the runway included Samo Collection, Clutch-It, Demascare, House of Dwir, and HOSH Canada.
Sponsors of the Living Luxe Design Show included: JennAir (Presenting, Official Appliance & Stage Sponsor), KOHLER (Official Plumbing Sponsor), Noeud Flooring (Official Flooring Sponsor), HP Canada (Official Technology Partner), Sherwin-Williams Canada (Official Paint Sponsor), Atriani Interiors VIP Media Lounge, Jura (Official Coffee Sponsor of the VIP Media Lounge), and Nikano Studios (Sculptural Horse).
