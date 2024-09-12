Khichdi Cups & 5 South Asian School Lunch Recipes For Busy Desi Parents
Lifestyle Sep 12, 2024
As a mom of one, with school having just started last week, I’m focused on finding ways to make mornings smoother and keep everyone energized throughout the day. Preparing healthy, tasty, and easy-to-make meals is essential amid the hustle and bustle of school routines. Adding a touch of South Asian flair can make this task easier, with our rich culinary heritage offering numerous options that are both flavourful and nutritious. Here are some simple meal prep ideas to bring the vibrant flavours of South Asia into your back-to-school routine, keeping your little ones fueled all day long!
1. Lentil and Vegetable Khichdi Cups
Khichdi, a comforting rice and lentil dish, gets a fun makeover in this grab-and-go version.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rice
- 1/2 cup yellow lentils (moong dal)
- 2 cups mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, cauliflower)
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- Salt to taste
Instructions:
- Cook rice and lentils together with vegetables and spices.
- Let cool slightly, then spoon into muffin tins.
- Freeze until solid, then pop out and store in freezer bags.
- Microwave for a quick, balanced meal.
Meal Prep Tip: To save time on busy school mornings, prepare a double batch of Lentil and Vegetable Khichdi Cups, store them in labeled freezer bags, and simply microwave for a quick, nutritious meal.
2. Masala Oats Upma
This savoury oats dish combines the goodness of oats with the flavors of South Indian spices. Oats are a fantastic source of fiber and protein, providing long-lasting energy for kids.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, chopped
- 1/2 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, bell peppers)
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- 1/2 tsp cumin seeds
- A pinch of turmeric powder
- 1-2 green chilies, finely chopped (optional)
- Salt to taste
- Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil or ghee
Instructions:
- Dry roast oats in a pan for 2-3 minutes until slightly golden, then set aside.
- In the same pan, heat oil or ghee. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Once they start to splutter, add onions and green chilies.
- Sauté until onions turn translucent. Add tomatoes, mixed vegetables, turmeric, and salt.
- Cook until vegetables are tender. Add roasted oats and 1 1/2 cups of water.
- Simmer for 5-7 minutes until oats are cooked and water is absorbed. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
Meal Prep Tip: Prepare the dry roasted oats and keep them in an airtight container. You can also chop the veggies in advance to save time in the morning.
3. Tandoori Chicken Wraps
A protein-packed lunch that’s full of flavor and easy to eat.
Ingredients:
- 500g chicken breast, cut into strips
- 1/2 cup yogurt
- 2 tbsp tandoori masala
- Whole wheat rotis or tortillas
- Sliced cucumbers and tomatoes
Instructions:
- Marinate chicken in yogurt and tandoori masala for 2 hours.
- Grill or bake until cooked through.
- Assemble wraps with chicken and veggies.
- Wrap in foil and refrigerate or freeze.
Meal Prep Tip: To streamline lunch prep, marinate and cook a batch of Tandoori Chicken in advance, then assemble the wraps, wrap them in foil, and store in the fridge or freezer for an easy, flavourful meal on the go.
4. Masala Egg Muffins
A versatile, protein-rich option that’s perfect for breakfast or lunch.
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1/2 cup chopped spinach
- 1/4 cup diced bell peppers
- 1 tsp garam masala
- Salt to taste
Instructions:
- Whisk eggs with milk, vegetables, and spices.
- Pour into greased muffin tins.
- Bake at 350°F (175°C) for 20 minutes.
- Cool and store in the refrigerator.
Meal Prep Tip: Prepare Masala Egg Muffins in advance, store them in the fridge, and grab one on busy mornings for a quick, protein-packed breakfast or lunch.
5. Baked Masala Sweet Potato Fries
A nutritious alternative to regular fries, these sweet potato fries are spiced with chaat masala for a tangy, spicy kick. Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins and fiber, making them a perfect after-school snack.
Ingredients:
- 2 large sweet potatoes, cut into wedges
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp chaat masala
- 1/2 tsp cumin powder
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- Salt to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F).
- Toss sweet potato wedges with olive oil, chaat masala, cumin powder, paprika, and salt.
- Spread them evenly on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes until crispy and golden.
Meal Prep Tip: Cut the sweet potatoes ahead of time and store them in water in the fridge. Just drain and toss with spices before baking.
6. Vegetable Pulao with Raita
Vegetable Pulao is a one-pot wonder, combining rice, vegetables, and aromatic spices. It’s easy to make in large batches, making it perfect for meal prep. Serve with a cooling cucumber raita to balance the spices.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup basmati rice
- 1 cup mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, beans, bell peppers)
- 1 onion, sliced
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 2 cups water or vegetable broth
- Salt to taste
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Instructions:
- Wash and soak the rice for 20 minutes, then drain.
- Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, bay leaf, and onions. Sauté until onions are golden.
- Add minced garlic and mixed vegetables, sauté for a few minutes.
- Add drained rice, garam masala, and salt. Mix well.
- Pour in water or broth, bring to a boil, then cover and simmer on low heat until the rice is cooked.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
Meal Prep Tip: Store portions of cooked pulao in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat in the microwave or on the stove with a splash of water.
Tips for Successful Meal Prep
- Invest in good containers: Use microwave-safe, leak-proof containers to keep food fresh and make reheating easy.
- Prep in batches: Dedicate a few hours on the weekend to prepare meals for the entire week.
- Involve the kids: Let them help with simple tasks like mixing or measuring. This can make them more excited about eating the meals.
- Balance is key: Ensure each meal has a good mix of proteins, complex carbohydrates, and vegetables.
- Don’t forget snacks: Prepare small portions of nuts, cut fruits, or homemade granola for quick energy boosts.
Meal prepping doesn’t have to be daunting. By incorporating these healthy South Asian-inspired recipes into your routine, you can provide balanced, flavourful meals that your kids will love, saving time and introducing them to a world of flavours. Start small, prepare ahead, and enjoy the benefits of a stress-free morning routine and a well-fed family. Here’s to a delicious and nutritious school year!
Kiran R. Khan | Features Editor - Lifestyle
Author
Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...
