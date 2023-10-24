Event Alert: The Desai Foundation Rings In 10th Anniversary of “Diwali On The Hudson” Gala
Culture & Lifestyle Oct 24, 2023
On November 2, 2023, The Desai Foundation will host its 10th annual ‘Diwali on the Hudson,’ New York City’s premier (and longest running) Diwali party and a charity event in support of the organizations programs, which, to date, have enhanced the health, livelihood and menstrual equity of more than 7 million women and children in rural India. Guests will spend the evening in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen, reveling in the triumph of good over evil and paving the way for prosperity through decadent immersion in music, festivities, and a kaleidoscope of colors.
This year’s event takes on special significance, with Diwali now officially a New York City public school holiday and US lawmakers having introduced a bill that, if passed, will mandate federal recognition of the Hindu “Festival of Lights.”
Event Details:
What: Diwali On The Hudson
When: Thursday November 2, 2023 at 7pm
Where: 605 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036
Click here for more information
“We’re incredibly excited to bring the festival of lights to New York for the 10th year!” says Megha Desai, President of the Desai Foundation. “Though initially conceived as an opportunity for first- and second-generation South Asians to connect to their roots, Diwali on the Hudson has become a tradition for not only generations of Hindu New Yorkers but also a growing number of non-Hindus, who return each year for an unforgettable night of music, food, mithai, fashion, and of course, dancing. Now that Diwali will be recognized as a holiday in the city’s public schools, we’re looking forward to welcoming even more guests and friends on the Hudson this November. What better way to learn about the culture than to experience it firsthand.”
Last year, the sold-out event was attended by over 300 New York celebrities, influencers, and business moguls, who celebrated the occasion in elaborate East-West fusion style. This year, as in previous ones, every dollar raised will go directly to Desai Foundation’s programs, which range from women’s vocational training and computer literacy programs to “Heroes for Humanity,” a transformative COVID relief and recovery initiative that garnered international accolades from former Secretary of State Hilary Rodham Clinton.
The Desai Foundation’s long-standing Diwali on the Hudson partners and sponsors include Desi Galli, Nandansons, Ranavat, Kendra Scott, Element Truffles, Rampur Whiskey, and 1947 Premium Lager, DJ Suhel, and more! This year the Broadway star & Activist Ariana Afsar will be performing. Past events have featured performances by Raja Kumari, DJ Suhel, Karsh Kale, Kutti Gang, Zarna Garg, Falu, Resistance Revival Chorus, Rhea Raj and Payal Kadakia.
This year’s event will be attended by celebrity chef Palak Patel, TV star Aparna Shewakramani, Actress Ami Sheth, Nina Davulri, Singer Falu Shah, Actress Sway Bhatia, and many many more!
Main Image Photo Credit: The Desai Foundation
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I'm On The Outs With My Friend Because I Supported Her Breakup What Do I Do?
