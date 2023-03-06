Are you looking for expert-driven fitness gurus? Look no further! We have compiled our list of South Asian fitness experts who have proven to be the perfect match to help you get started or elevate your workout routine! In the spirit of Women’s History Month check out these fierce female fitness bosses!

While we’re already nearing the first inklings of Spring (a girl can wish, anyway), the beginning of the year is often a time when people commit or recommit to their fitness journey.

I’ll be frank with you and say that it’s not easy and requires dedication. That said, the results are worthwhile, whether it improves your confidence, general health, or mental state – whatever it is, I promise you it’s worth it.

Drawing from my own experience, I hit my lowest point in April of 2020. I was unhappy with the way my pants fit, I was trapped at home and quickly gaining even more weight. Something had to give. I turned to YouTube, the Holy Grail for all that ails me, for answers. I ended up following an influencer who really resonated with me and made committing to my fitness journey seem less intimidating. I also began seeing a Naturopath who provided additional support. I made regimented lifestyle changes that led to results that I’m happy with, but you need to do what’s right for your journey and your health. However, before you make any big changes, be sure to consult your health professional to ensure they’re right for you.

Fast-forward to 2023, I’m not an avid gym-goer as I prefer to be outside when I work out. To maintain my results, I often do at-home workouts, but now and then, I’ll venture out to the gym.

I said all of that to say this: if you’re feeling discouraged about going after your fitness goals, just know that we’ve all been there and change is possible!

If you’re looking for some influencers that may help you on your journey, check out some of the fabulous South Asian talents out there, who will be sure to motivate you with tips, challenge you with home workouts, and more!

Pernia Qureshi

Pernia Qureshi (@perniaq) is out here doing it all! Qureshi is a stylist, who practices the art of Kuchipudi dance, and she’s a businesswoman, having sold her former business, Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, a few years ago. She recently co-founded and launched her last venture, Saritoria, last year, which features fabulous previously worn pieces from prestigious South Asian designers. Somehow though, the new mom finds the time to squeeze in workouts. According to Vogue, if you’re looking for an energizing “…pre and postnatal exercise routine” be sure to hit up Qureshi on Instagram!

Beyant Kaur

If you’re not following Beyant Kaur (@Kaurstrength), you need to get your priorities straight and do so immediately! Kaur hails from Vancouver, Canada and was “…the first South Asian woman to be a sponsored Gymshark athlete, after changing the fitness game for Sikh women when she started her page in early 2013,” notes 5X Fest. If you’re looking for challenging workouts, wellness information, tips on strength training, or help with exercises post-pregnancy, Kaur has got your back!

Anshuka Parwani

If you’re thinking about getting into or back into Yoga, I highly recommend seeking out Anshuka Parwani (@anshukayoga), who is an infamous Yoga instructor in Mumbai, India. Parwani has trained stars like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and more! According to Hindustan Times, Parwani explains that “Yoga is a practice that aligns the mind, body and soul while using different postures which help in building strength and fitness.” If you’re looking to inject a holistic regime into your week, be sure to tune into Parwani’s Instagram page where she’s debunking myths about Yoga and sharing movements that will be sure to challenge you.

Rujuta Diwekar

Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar) believes that “eating right is the exact opposite of counting calories.” Talk about food for thought! A crucial part of any fitness journey is your relationship with food as you may have heard, abs are made in the kitchen. Diwekar is a renowned nutritionist, lifelong learner, and author in India. In addition, Diwekar avidly practices Yoga, having gained post-secondary education about “…Yoga and Vedanta along with Ayurved from Sivananda Yog Vedanta forest academy.” If you’re a reader, Diwekar’s best-selling books range in topic, from understanding how best to feed your children to how to get ready for the effects of pregnancy (both before and after). Her most recent book, Eating in the Age of Dieting, unpacks some of her top tips over the years. Diwekar has helped stars, such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, with their diets and exercise. I don’t know about you, but if Diwekar’s advice is good enough for the likes of Kareena it’s good enough for me!

Yasmin Karachiwala

Yasmin Karachiwala (@yasminkarachiwala) is a notorious name in the fitness industry in India, having built up an impeccable reputation for herself over the last 20 years. According to Body Image, Karachiwala was “…the first BASI certified Pilates instructor in India… introducing the concept in the country and has managed to take the concept from no-awareness at all to developing train-the-trainer programs. [In addition, she is the] …first Balanced Body Master Pilates Instructor and Fletcher Pilates instructor in India” Over the years, Karachiwala has worked with stars, such as Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, along with the Miss India pageant, notes Body Image, and has franchised her fitness studio, Yasmin’s Body Image Pvt Ltd. If that’s not enough, Karachiwala published the book, Sculpt and Shape: The Pilates Way (2015), which breaks down some crucial exercises. If you’re looking for some great exercises that make getting fit easy, be sure to scope out Karachiwala’s social channels!

Zehra Allibhai

Zehra Allibhai (@zallibhai) hails from Toronto, Canada and joins the ranks of fellow hijabi fitness ladies who are breaking down the stereotypes of who can or cannot be an athlete. Allibhai shares with Elle Canada that there’s still progress to be made when it comes to “…empower women who do choose to wear the hijab to take control of their bodies and health, but it’s been so nice to see so many women take those first steps and proudly share their journeys, and doing it proudly with their hijab.” That said, over the last 20 years, Allibhai has cultivated a community where she seeks to make fitness and wellness more inclusive through sharing nutrition tips, meal ideas, and workouts, many of which can be done from the comfort of home with minimal equipment. If you’re a busy person and find it difficult to get to the gym, don’t sleep on Allibhai, as she’s bound to help you achieve your fitness goals!

Roshni Sanghvi

Roshni Sanghvi (@roshnisanghvi) is based in Bangalore, India and is most notably recognized for her skills as a vegan nutritionist. She and her team of experts, including “…an in-house doctor” have worked with thousands of people to curate plans that encompass “…careful food and lifestyle changes… helping people get off medication for conditions like diabetes, hypertension and PCOS, to name a few,” explains Whats Hot. Sanghvi’s Instagram page is a hotbed of tips and recipes to help you with whatever dietary needs you may have. However, when she’s not changing people’s lives through diet, Sanghvi also offers a workout program to her clients. You won’t regret giving her a follow – I promise you!

Wherever you are on your fitness journey, just remember that everyone started somewhere and you’ll get to where you want to be with a positive attitude and determination. All the best friends!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.apartmenttherapy.com