Culture & Lifestyle / IWD 2023: 11 Inspirational Quotes From Powerful South Asian Women

IWD 2023: 11 Inspirational Quotes From Powerful South Asian Women

Culture & Lifestyle Mar 08, 2023

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Hina P. Ansari

Author

Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...

COMMENTS

This Is Why Amsterdam In The Winter Is Simply Wonderful

Let’s Talk … About Your Relationship with You!

Let’s Talk … About Your Relationship with You!

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Can't Say No To People Without Feeling Guilty

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Can't Say No To People Without Feeling Guilty

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Can't Stop Shopping!

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Can't Stop Shopping!

5 Ways To Build A Great Relationship With Yourself This Valentine's Day

5 Ways To Build A Great Relationship With Yourself This Valentine's Day

We Tell You Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Invest

We Tell You Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Invest

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Need To Move Out Of My Parents' House

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Need To Move Out Of My Parents' House

Zabardast Serves Up Delish Desi Delights

Zabardast Serves Up Delish Desi Delights

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Brother Doesn't Think My Aging Mom Should Stop Driving But I Do!

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Brother Doesn't Think My Aging Mom Should Stop Driving But I Do!

Why Seattle’s Anti-Caste Law Is An Historic Power Move For Human Rights

Why Seattle’s Anti-Caste Law Is An Historic Power Move For Human Rights

7 South Asian Female Fitness Pros Who Will Level Up Your Workouts

7 South Asian Female Fitness Pros Who Will Level Up Your Workouts

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My In-Laws Are Giving Me The Cold Shoulder

Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My In-Laws Are Giving Me The Cold Shoulder

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE