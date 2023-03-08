IWD 2023: 11 Inspirational Quotes From Powerful South Asian Women
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 08, 2023
In the spirit of International Women’s Day today and Women’s History Month, we decided to look for inspiration quotes from notable powerful South Asian women who have shared their thoughts on the beauty (and the power) of womanhood.
Body Positivity Activist & Model
“[My beard] has 100% become a part of my body. It is the source of my strength and confidence. People just see the beard as hair, but my beard for me is much more than that. I keep my hair to show the world a different, confident, diverse and strong image of a woman… I love my lady beard and I will forever cherish it.”
Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo (2006-2019)
“Please help others rise. Greatness comes not from a position, but from helping build the future. We have an obligation to pull others up.”
Kamala Harris
Vice President Of The United States
“No woman should be told she can’t make decisions about her own body. When women’s rights are under attack, we fight back.”
Actor
“The idea is that a woman should constantly live her life the way she wants. It should be (done) fearlessly and confidently. That has been my mantra of life.”
Lilly Singh
YouTube Icon, Actor, Writer, Producer
“A future where being defined as female at birth is neither a disappointment nor a disadvantage, because girls are encouraged, empowered and expected to do great things.”
Malala Yousafzai
Humanitarian & Activist
“We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced.”
Writer, Producer, Actor
“If you don’t see a clear path for what you want, sometimes you have to make it yourself.”
Model, Author & Host of Top Chef
“We won’t really ever have equality if we don’t ask and fight for it ourselves. And anything that has been won or gained as far as equality is concerned in our society has been done strictly by taking it, not by asking.”
Tennis Champion
“As I came to the limelight, the media asked me many questions. A lot many moral policing… ‘Wear this, wear that, why a T-shirt?’ Everybody has the right to form their opinions, and I have the right to ignore them.”
Rupi Kaur
Author & Poet
“We are so graceful. So regal. We have the universe inside of us. The power of our bodies is a miracle. I love my womanly curves. I like the way the stretch marks on my thighs look human and that we’re so soft, yet rough and jungle wild when we need to be. I love that about us, how capable we are of letting ourselves feel so much…that takes strength. Just being a woman, calling myself woman, makes me feel like a queen.”
Actor & Producer
“Strong women lift each other up. I’m lucky to be surrounded by many of them and hope to encourage that sisterhood. Women can make it big in this man’s world only if we motivate and empower each other.”
We hope you take the time to celebrate International Woman’s Day and take these words of inspiration into your day moving forward!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.twitter.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My In-Laws Are Giving Me The Cold Shoulder
-
7 South Asian Female Fitness Pros Who Will Level Up Your Workouts
-
Why Seattle’s Anti-Caste Law Is An Historic Power Move For Human Rights
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Brother Doesn't Think My Aging Mom Should Stop Driving But I Do!
-
Zabardast Serves Up Delish Desi Delights
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Need To Move Out Of My Parents' House
-
We Tell You Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Invest
-
5 Ways To Build A Great Relationship With Yourself This Valentine's Day
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Can't Stop Shopping!
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Can't Say No To People Without Feeling Guilty
-
Let’s Talk … About Your Relationship with You!
-
This Is Why Amsterdam In The Winter Is Simply Wonderful
-
Dear Dr. Monica Vermani Being Back In The Office Is Giving Me Anxiety
-
Indian Afternoon Tea At Bobby's In Leicester UK? Yes Please!
-
Dear Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Ex Tells His Friends His Cheating Is My Fault
-
Travel The World With Tamarind Modern Indian Bistro's Global Cuisine
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Winter Depresses Me, What Do I Do?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Parents I Don't Want To Go To Business School?
-
Fabulous Holiday Gifts For Kids
-
Why 'Heroin Chic' Is A Dangerous Trend For South Asians
-
Highlights From The South Asian Literature And Arts Festival (SALA)
-
Ask Dr Monica Vermani: Her 5 Break Up Rules You Should Know
-
Roti Chai Is The Perfect Eatery To Hit Up While Christmas Shopping
-
I Loved Visiting This Quaint Town Of Bath
-
Indian Alley Brings Delhi's Iconic Roadside Eats To Camden Market
-
This Is Why Mauritius Is A Traveller's Dream
-
"Making Happy" By Sheetal Seth Is The Book Kids Need When Their Parent Is Sick
-
International Day Of The Girl: How Women Of The Sundarbans Are Saving Their Girls
-
The Murder Of Mahsa Amini: Will The Global Outcry Make A Difference?
-
South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here's Why You Need To Go
-
Canada's Most Powerful Women Were Celebrated At The Women Empowerment Awards 2022
-
It's All About The Home Cooked Veg Goodness At London's Ananda Bhavan
-
What Exactly Is A NFT And Why We Need To Stop Ignoring It
-
TIFF 2022: Checking Out The Fabulous Bask-It-Style Gift Lounge
-
Gopal’s Corner Blend Malaysian And Tamil Cuisine Creating An Unforgettable Bite
-
We Celebrate National Wildlife Day With Our 5 Fave Sanctuaries In India
-
Canary Wharf Heats Up Your Palate With Chai Ki
-
Ready To Find Your Match? You'll Need These 4 Desi Dating Apps In Your Life
-
Where Does Hinduism, Islam & Sikhism Stand In The Abortion Issue?
-
Never Forget: 12 Movies & Books To Help You Continue The Partition Conversation
-
From North To South London's Award-Winning Bayleaf Restaurant Elevates Indian Cuisine At Whetstone
-
Here's Why I Fell In Love With The Sea Views Of Southampton and Portsmouth
-
Shree Krishna Vada Pav In London Celebrates India's Iconic Veggie Dishes
-
The Pope’s Apology: A Closer Look At His “Pilgrimage Of Penance"
-
Want To Go To Marrakech? This Is What I Did
-
Virtual Pageants Celebrate Inclusivity & That's Why I Love Them
-
Here's How I Spent 48 Fabulous Hours In Lille, France
-
The Dishes At Central London's Mumbai Square Will Make You Want Seconds
-
4 Hot July 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
10 South Asian LGBTQIA+ Leaders Who Are Using Their Platform To Break Barriers
-
Ganapati Peckham Brings South Indian Flavours To South London
-
Sanaa: This African/Indian Restaurant Is Disney's Best Kept Secret In Orlando
-
Travel: How I Got The Most Of My Weekend In Marbella, Spain
-
Pride Month 2022: This Glossary Will Teach You All The LGBTQIA+ Terms You Need To Know In 2022
-
Platinum Jubilee: How Relevant Is The Queen To South Asians?
-
Pride Month 2022: A List Of 20 Global Resources To Help You Support Your Journey With Your LGBTQIA+ Loved Ones