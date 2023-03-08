In the spirit of International Women’s Day today and Women’s History Month, we decided to look for inspiration quotes from notable powerful South Asian women who have shared their thoughts on the beauty (and the power) of womanhood.

Harnaam Kaur

Body Positivity Activist & Model

“[My beard] has 100% become a part of my body. It is the source of my strength and confidence. People just see the beard as hair, but my beard for me is much more than that. I keep my hair to show the world a different, confident, diverse and strong image of a woman… I love my lady beard and I will forever cherish it.”

Indra Nooyi

Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo (2006-2019)

“Please help others rise. Greatness comes not from a position, but from helping build the future. We have an obligation to pull others up.”

Kamala Harris

Vice President Of The United States

“No woman should be told she can’t make decisions about her own body. When women’s rights are under attack, we fight back.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actor

“The idea is that a woman should constantly live her life the way she wants. It should be (done) fearlessly and confidently. That has been my mantra of life.”

Lilly Singh

YouTube Icon, Actor, Writer, Producer

“A future where being defined as female at birth is neither a disappointment nor a disadvantage, because girls are encouraged, empowered and expected to do great things.”

Malala Yousafzai

Humanitarian & Activist

“We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced.”

Mindy Kaling

Writer, Producer, Actor

“If you don’t see a clear path for what you want, sometimes you have to make it yourself.”

Padma Lakshmi

Model, Author & Host of Top Chef

“We won’t really ever have equality if we don’t ask and fight for it ourselves. And anything that has been won or gained as far as equality is concerned in our society has been done strictly by taking it, not by asking.”

Sania Mirza

Tennis Champion

“As I came to the limelight, the media asked me many questions. A lot many moral policing… ‘Wear this, wear that, why a T-shirt?’ Everybody has the right to form their opinions, and I have the right to ignore them.”

Rupi Kaur

Author & Poet

“We are so graceful. So regal. We have the universe inside of us. The power of our bodies is a miracle. I love my womanly curves. I like the way the stretch marks on my thighs look human and that we’re so soft, yet rough and jungle wild when we need to be. I love that about us, how capable we are of letting ourselves feel so much…that takes strength. Just being a woman, calling myself woman, makes me feel like a queen.”

Sonam Kapoor

Actor & Producer

“Strong women lift each other up. I’m lucky to be surrounded by many of them and hope to encourage that sisterhood. Women can make it big in this man’s world only if we motivate and empower each other.”

We hope you take the time to celebrate International Woman’s Day and take these words of inspiration into your day moving forward!

