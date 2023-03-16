Warm Up To The Fusion Delights Of Ushna in Dubai

We continue our globe-trotting ways exploring the various culinary delights! This time we head to Dubai where we indulge in the fusion delicacies of Ushna at Madinat Jumeirah. From their India On A Plate starter to their Lamb Chop Bhurra and more, check out all of their goodies right here!

Madinat Jumeirah has always been one of my favorite areas in Dubai, not just because of the fantastic views it boosts of the Burj Al Arab but because it is home to this beautiful man-made souk with brilliant restaurants.

One of those restaurants is Ushna. Ushna has an inside and outside seating area and it is very very posh. Ushna means warmth in Hindi and from the moment you step into the restaurant the warmth really does surround you, from the ambient lighting to the perfectly laid out cutlery you really do get a lovely feel of modern yet traditional India.

They have a hum of music playing in the background bringing back the nostalgia of the 90s Bollywood era and a smell of freshly made food wafting through the restaurant welcoming you in.

There is a very interesting menu and although some of the dishes have great names they don’t give away how blown away you will be when the food arrives.

We ordered a variety of food. One of my favorite starters was India On A Plate. This was a trio of hanging chicken pieces, each chicken piece was a different flavor and they were all delicious and so soft and cooked to perfection. We also ordered their Prawn Papdi Chaat which again was an interesting twist on the expected. The final dish we ordered for starters was the Lamb Chop Bharra that came with cumin potatoes. The chops were so succulent they literally melt in your mouth. I cannot recommend these dishes enough.

For mains, we ordered the Southern Railway Chicken Curry and the Lasooni Palak Paneer both of which were great dishes and as always we needed a Daal and rice to go with this. We decided to choose the Ushna’s Daal Makhani but after talking to a few of the other diners the Tadka Daal also sounded like it would hit the spot as well.

For dessert, I thought choosing the dessert platter would be great as it was a smaller portion of all the dishes they serve but you get to try them all.

All in all Ushna’s may seem a little pricey from the offset but it is definitely worth it. The ambiance and the friendly staff only add to the experience. If it is a nice day then be sure to sit outside and enjoy the weather and views.

