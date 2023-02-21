Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Need To Move Out Of My Parents’ House
Culture & Lifestyle Feb 21, 2023
We continue our series where Dr. Monica Vermani answers questions about live, love and everything in between.
Dr. Monica Vermani is a Clinical Psychologist specializing in treating trauma, stress and mood & anxiety disorders, and the founder of Start Living Corporate Wellness. She is a well-known speaker, columnist and advocate in the field of mental health and wellness. Her book, A Deeper Wellness, is now available on Amazon, and her in-depth online self-help program, A Deeper Wellness, offers powerful mental health guidance, life skills, knowledge and healing, anywhere, anytime.
Dear Dr. Monica,
I suck at adulting. I’m 26 years old, moved back home during COVID, and still live with my parents. They don’t charge me rent, and are paying for my cell phone and car insurance, so I can save money to move out. A lot of my friends are in the same position as I am, and we all seem to have fallen back into a comfortable rut. Even with my job, I could never afford the lifestyle that I enjoy living with my parents, who, by the way, are in no hurry for me to move out. Why do I feel so embarrassed about not moving out? How can I bite the bullet and start living like an adult?
Signed, ManBaby
Dear ManBaby,
It sounds to me like you already know that you want to live on your own, that you already have done so — at least for a while — and that you’re eager to begin a new phase of life. I suspect that you feel embarrassed about living with your parents not because others are judging you, but because you are judging yourself!
A lot of people, like yourself, made compromises they never thought they would make and moved back in with parents and siblings during the pandemic. Like you, many young people — most of whom have yet to reach their earning potential — experienced a lifestyle upgrade by moving back home, and find themselves entrapped by their comfortable circumstances.
Since you can’t rely on your parents to nudge you out of the nest — and even as I write this, they may be discussing how to bring up the subject of moving out without upsetting you — why not take the initiative yourself? Set yourself a move-out date, and make a list of the things that have to happen before moving day.
If you can’t afford to live on your own, find a roommate, and start looking for a place to call your own. Once you’re out of your parent’s house, you’ll soon reconnect with the skills you used to have and the many rewards of standing on your own two feet.
There is no time like the present to start building the future you want for yourself. Have faith in your ability to step back into the world of independent living, and don’t look back. Be grateful for your parent’s support at a time when you needed it. And don’t be too hard on yourself for sticking around home a little too long. It’s time to get out of that comfort zone and back out into the world. Enjoy the adventure!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.pexels.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
We Tell You Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Invest
-
5 Ways To Build A Great Relationship With Yourself This Valentine's Day
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Can't Stop Shopping!
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Can't Say No To People Without Feeling Guilty
-
Let’s Talk … About Your Relationship with You!
-
This Is Why Amsterdam In The Winter Is Simply Wonderful
-
Dear Dr. Monica Vermani Being Back In The Office Is Giving Me Anxiety
-
Indian Afternoon Tea At Bobby's In Leicester UK? Yes Please!
-
Dear Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Ex Tells His Friends His Cheating Is My Fault
-
Travel The World With Tamarind Modern Indian Bistro's Global Cuisine
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Winter Depresses Me, What Do I Do?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Parents I Don't Want To Go To Business School?
-
Fabulous Holiday Gifts For Kids
-
Why 'Heroin Chic' Is A Dangerous Trend For South Asians
-
Highlights From The South Asian Literature And Arts Festival (SALA)
-
Ask Dr Monica Vermani: Her 5 Break Up Rules You Should Know
-
Roti Chai Is The Perfect Eatery To Hit Up While Christmas Shopping
-
I Loved Visiting This Quaint Town Of Bath
-
Indian Alley Brings Delhi's Iconic Roadside Eats To Camden Market
-
This Is Why Mauritius Is A Traveller's Dream
-
"Making Happy" By Sheetal Seth Is The Book Kids Need When Their Parent Is Sick
-
International Day Of The Girl: How Women Of The Sundarbans Are Saving Their Girls
-
The Murder Of Mahsa Amini: Will The Global Outcry Make A Difference?
-
South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here's Why You Need To Go
-
Canada's Most Powerful Women Were Celebrated At The Women Empowerment Awards 2022
-
It's All About The Home Cooked Veg Goodness At London's Ananda Bhavan
-
What Exactly Is A NFT And Why We Need To Stop Ignoring It
-
TIFF 2022: Checking Out The Fabulous Bask-It-Style Gift Lounge
-
Gopal’s Corner Blend Malaysian And Tamil Cuisine Creating An Unforgettable Bite
-
We Celebrate National Wildlife Day With Our 5 Fave Sanctuaries In India
-
Canary Wharf Heats Up Your Palate With Chai Ki
-
Ready To Find Your Match? You'll Need These 4 Desi Dating Apps In Your Life
-
Where Does Hinduism, Islam & Sikhism Stand In The Abortion Issue?
-
Never Forget: 12 Movies & Books To Help You Continue The Partition Conversation
-
From North To South London's Award-Winning Bayleaf Restaurant Elevates Indian Cuisine At Whetstone
-
Here's Why I Fell In Love With The Sea Views Of Southampton and Portsmouth
-
Shree Krishna Vada Pav In London Celebrates India's Iconic Veggie Dishes
-
The Pope’s Apology: A Closer Look At His “Pilgrimage Of Penance"
-
Want To Go To Marrakech? This Is What I Did
-
Virtual Pageants Celebrate Inclusivity & That's Why I Love Them
-
Here's How I Spent 48 Fabulous Hours In Lille, France
-
The Dishes At Central London's Mumbai Square Will Make You Want Seconds
-
4 Hot July 2022 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
10 South Asian LGBTQIA+ Leaders Who Are Using Their Platform To Break Barriers
-
Ganapati Peckham Brings South Indian Flavours To South London
-
Sanaa: This African/Indian Restaurant Is Disney's Best Kept Secret In Orlando
-
Travel: How I Got The Most Of My Weekend In Marbella, Spain
-
Pride Month 2022: This Glossary Will Teach You All The LGBTQIA+ Terms You Need To Know In 2022
-
Platinum Jubilee: How Relevant Is The Queen To South Asians?
-
Pride Month 2022: A List Of 20 Global Resources To Help You Support Your Journey With Your LGBTQIA+ Loved Ones
-
How To Let Go Of The Past And Create The Life You Want
-
Dhamaka In New York City Lets You Explore Cuisine "From The Forgotten Side Of India"
-
Madras Chettinaad Brings The Flavours Of Tamil Nadu To Atlanta, Georgia
-
3 Must Know Signs That A Problem Exists & How To Conquer Them
-
The 4 Hottest May 2022 Tech Gadgets You Need Now
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: From LGBTQIA+ Rights To Senior Dating, How Our Culture Is Becoming More Inclusive