Entertainment / TIFF2026 EXCLUSIVE: How Theja Rio & Nancy Beso Brought ANGH, An Indigenous Nagaland Story To Toronto As A Major TIFF Premiere

TIFF2026 EXCLUSIVE: How Theja Rio & Nancy Beso Brought ANGH, An Indigenous Nagaland Story To Toronto As A Major TIFF Premiere

Entertainment Sep 22, 2026

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , ,

Mehak Kapoor | Entertainment Editor

Author

Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for TV and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys engaging with diverse audiences. Outside of work, she finds solace i...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE