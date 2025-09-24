This Fall’s Must-Reads: Diverse Stories By South Asian Authors

As the crisp autumn air rolls in and the leaves start painting the world in shades of gold, orange, and red, there’s something undeniably magical about this season. It’s the perfect excuse to slow down, curl up in a cozy nook, and get lost in a book. Fall has a way of inviting us into worlds far beyond our own, whether it’s a fantastical realm, a swoon-worthy romance, or a heartwarming contemporary story. And this year, there’s no shortage of incredible new releases from South Asian authors to add to your seasonal reading list.

Supporting South Asian voices in literature not only introduces us to rich, diverse storytelling, but it also allows us to explore new perspectives, cultures, and mythologies. From young adult fantasy steeped in magic and danger, to contemporary stories full of heart and humour, these upcoming releases showcase the wide range of talent and imagination in the South Asian literary community.

So whether you’re an avid reader hunting for your next obsession, looking for the perfect gift for a fellow book lover, or simply wanting to immerse yourself in a story that feels fresh and vibrant, this fall’s South Asian releases have something for everyone. Let’s dive into the books you’ll want to read from now through the end of the year.

Thorn Season By Kiera Azar

Author: Kiera Azar | Release Date: September 2nd, 2025 | Genre: YA, Fantasy

In the Kingdom of Daradon, power is dangerous, and those who hold it are marked for death. The rare few known as Wielders possess a Spectre: a glimmering thread of magic that can slip beyond the body to soothe, steal, or kill. Feared for what they can do, Wielders have always been hunted.

Alissa Paine is both heiress to a renowned Hunter family… and a Wielder herself. At eighteen, she has survived only through ruthless self-control and the quiet protection of her father.

But when Alissa is summoned to the glittering, treacherous royal court for debutante season, her secrets grow harder to contain. Entangled in dangerous politics and forbidden desire, she finds herself torn between two men: a prince whose fairy-tale beauty hides a brutal nature, and a foreign ambassador whose charm conceals lethal intentions.

With discovery a death sentence and romance a perilous temptation, Alissa must decide what she’s willing to risk. In the palace of roses, only the sharpest thorns survive.

Hekate: The Witch By Nikita Gill

Author: Nikita Gill | Release Date: September 16th, 2025 | Genre: YA, Fantasy

A fierce, electrifying retelling of the life of Hekate, the goddess of witchcraft and necromancy, by internationally bestselling poet Nikita Gill.

Born into a world at war, Godling Hekate has never known peace. When her parents fall on the losing side of the Titan–Olympian clash, her mother, Asteria, flees with her into the Underworld, where Hades and Styx take the child in. Pursued relentlessly by Zeus and Poseidon, Asteria is forced to transform herself into an island, leaving Hekate orphaned among the shadows.

Raised in a realm of both beauty and horror, Hekate grows restless, searching for her divine purpose in the land of the dead. When her powers awaken, she ascends as the all-powerful Goddess of Witchcraft, and quickly discovers that even Olympus fears her.

But when immortal war rises once more, threatening gods and underworld alike, Hekate must decide if she will remain a bystander . . . or wield her power to end the chaos once and for all.

Illusions Of Fire By Nisha Sharma

Author: Nisha Sharma | Release Date: October 7th, 2025 | Genre: YA, Fantasy, Romance

Laila Bansal’s life looks ordinary enough, early mornings at her family’s vineyard, a job at the winery, and the steady guidance of her adopted aunts. But before sunrise, her real training begins. Because her aunts aren’t just winemakers, they’re immortal demons sworn to protect her mythic bloodline. And Laila, a direct descendant of Draupadi, has always been destined for more than a quiet, sheltered life.

That destiny crashes into her one night when Karan, the gorgeous, infuriating new archer in town, tries to cut off her head. Like Laila, Karan is bound to the gods and demons, and he carries a mission of his own: saving his parents. But his arrival unleashes an onslaught of immortal and mortal enemies, all with one shared goal, burning the world to ash.

Fast-paced, funny, and heart-pounding, Illusions of Fire blends myth, mayhem, and romance in a story of a young woman balancing impossible expectations, deadly battles, and inconvenient attraction to the one person she should never trust.

Poison Ivy By Ava Rani

Author: Ava Rani | Release Date: October 17th, 2025 | Genre: Romance

Malena Amin lives a double life, obedient daughter at home, fearless risk-taker at her Ivy League campus. But when money runs out, she sets her sights on winning a national writing contest with an exposé on the university’s most secretive society.

Caught sneaking in by notorious playboy Conrad Hastings, Malena strikes a deal: she gets access, he gets a shared byline to appease his powerful father. What starts as convenience soon spirals into a web of lies, an art-world mystery, and a spark neither of them can ignore.

The Isle In The Silver Sea By Tasha Suri

Author: Tasha Suri | Release Date: October 21st, 2025 | Genre: Fantasy

From World Fantasy Award-winner Tasha Suri comes a sapphic romantasy of longing, folklore, and love that defies centuries.

In a Britain built on stories, the knight and the witch are fated to fall in love—and destroy each other, again and again. Simran, a witch of the woods, and Vina, a knight of the Queen’s court, know surrendering to desire means sealing their doom.

But when an assassin begins hunting tales like theirs, the women must find a way to break the cycle. To survive, they’ll need to write a love story stronger than fate itself.

A Little Holiday Fling By Farah Heron

Author: Farah Heron | Release Date: October 21st, 2025 | Genre: Contemporary, Romance

Ruby Dhanji loves two things above all else: Christmas and the UK. The holidays remind her of her late mother, and now Ruby is on the brink of fulfilling their shared dream, moving to England to open a cozy inn. First, though, she needs hotel experience.

Rashid, on the other hand, can’t stand the holiday fuss. But when he spots Ruby struggling home with a Christmas tree, he can’t help stepping in. Soon she learns his family owns a luxury hotel chain in Britain, and strikes a deal: she’ll give his nieces the perfect Christmas if he introduces her to his family.

As Ruby and Rashid’s fake partnership turns real, she sees just how deeply this grump loves his eccentric family. But with her move to England looming, Ruby must decide: will she chase her long-held dream, or take a chance on love she never expected?

Your Next Life Is Now By Namrata Patel

Author: Namrata Patel | Release Date: November 18th, 2025 | Genre: Fiction

From the author of The Candid Life of Meena Dave comes a warm, witty novel about mothers, daughters, and the choices that shape us.

Life coach Nikki Parekh lives by her own motto: every choice matters. But when she impulsively accepts her boyfriend’s surprise proposal, doubt creeps in. For once, she turns to her tough, self-reliant mother Tara for advice, only to discover Tara has made her own bold decision: after nearly forty years of marriage, she’s divorcing Nikki’s father and hitting the road in an RV to track down her first love.

Shocked but intrigued, Nikki joins her runaway mother. Together, they embark on a cross-country road trip where old wounds resurface, secrets come to light, and unexpected possibilities open up. Along the way, both women must confront the past, rethink their choices, and decide what comes next, for love, for family, and for themselves.

Dawn Of The Firebird By Sara Mughal Rana

Author: Sara Mughal Rana | Release Date: December 2nd, 2025 | Genre: Romantasy

For fans of The Poppy War, She Who Became the Sun, and The Will of the Many, comes a breathtaking fantasy of vengeance, power, and destiny.

Khamilla Zahr-zad’s life has been forged in war. The daughter of an emperor’s clan, she trained to defend a throne she never inherited. When her family is assassinated by a rival empire, Khamilla becomes a weapon in her own right, wielding the heavenly magic of nur. To survive and seek vengeance, she infiltrates the enemy’s army school, a brutal world of jinn, mystic monks, and deadly contests, hiding her true identity as she hones her powers.

But mastery comes with a cost. The more Khamilla excels, the more she questions the truths her father taught her, even as war and a twisted new magic threaten the kingdoms. Torn between vengeance and salvation, she must decide if reclaiming her clan’s throne is worth the darkness she risks embracing.

Whether you’re drawn to fantastical worlds filled with magic and danger, swoon-worthy romances that warm the heart, or contemporary stories that make you laugh, cry, and reflect, these South Asian authors have delivered an incredible lineup this fall. Each story offers something unique, a chance to escape, to dream, and to celebrate diverse voices shaping the literary world today.

Fall is the perfect season to slow down and indulge in a good book, and what better way to do it than by supporting talented South Asian writers? From thrilling adventures to heartfelt tales of love and self-discovery, these releases promise to keep you turning pages well into the chilly nights ahead.

So grab a blanket, make yourself a warm cup of tea (or pumpkin spice latte, if you’re feeling festive), and dive into one, or all, of these upcoming reads. Your autumn reading list just got a whole lot more magical, and your bookshelf will thank you for it.

