The Ultimate Guide To Cozy Winter Reading By South Asian Authors
Lifestyle Dec 15, 2025
A cozy winter reading list featuring standout books by South Asian authors, from romance and fantasy to powerful literary and historical fiction.
Forget hibernation. This winter, we’re expanding horizons, feeling textures, faking relationships, and wrestling with celestial magic—all from the cozy comfort of our favourite reading nooks. The chill in the air is the perfect excuse to stay in, and luckily, a spectacular lineup of new releases from South Asian authors is giving us every reason to do just that. From board books that launch tiny dreams to novels that grapple with legacy, love, and liberation, this season’s must-reads are a masterclass in storytelling. They promise to make you feel, think, and forget to check your phone for hours. So plug in that heated blanket, brew a cup of chai, and prepare your TBR pile for a glorious takeover.
The forecast calls for a 100% chance of unputdownable books—and trust me, you’ll want to read every single one.
*A Special Holiday Gift For Our Very Young Audience*
Daya’s First Airplane Ride By Harpreet Bahia
Author: Harpreet Bahia | Release Date: September 2nd, 2025
Daya’s First Airplane Ride follows little Daya as he gets ready to board a plane for the very first time, with his big brother Kabir by his side. From packing his bag to exploring the airport and finally soaring through the clouds, every moment is filled with wonder and excitement. This touch-and-feel story beautifully captures the courage and curiosity that come with new experiences, while celebrating the sweet bond between siblings. Thoughtfully designed to spark imagination and support early sensory learning, it invites little hands to explore textures and little hearts to dream big as they discover the joy of seeing the world from above.
Message From The Author:
Daya’s First Airplane Ride is part of my Daya Discovers series, inspired by my youngest son and the joy of watching him experience life’s many “firsts.” As a mum of two, I wanted to create sensory-rich books that let little ones explore stories through touch, helping spark curiosity and early development. Representation is also close to my heart, you’ll see Daya’s father and older brother proudly representing Sikhism, a reminder that all children deserve to see themselves reflected in the stories they read.
Yours For The Season By Uzma Jalaluddin
Author: Uzma Jalaluddin | Release Date: December 1st, 2025 | Genre: Christmas/Holiday/Romance
When Sameera Malik and Tom Cooke meet at an unremarkable holiday party, neither expects it to lead anywhere, but a viral misunderstanding soon changes everything. Sameera, a dedicated lawyer recovering from heartbreak, and Tom, a social media chef chasing his big break, agree to fake a relationship for mutual benefit. What starts as a harmless arrangement turns into full-blown festive chaos when their families, her very Muslim parents and his very not, end up spending Christmas together in rural Alaska. Between culture clashes, meddling relatives, and unexpected sparks, their pretend romance begins to feel a lot more real than either of them planned.
When The Fireflies Dance By Aisha Hassan
Author: Aisha Hassan | Release Date: December 2nd, 2025 | Genre: Historical Fiction
At just six years old, Lalloo witnesses the unthinkable, the murder of his brother outside their small hut on the outskirts of Lahore. The tragedy binds his family to a life of relentless labour in the brickyards, where his parents toil under a sky stained with smoke, trapped by debt and grief. To save them—and himself—Lalloo must find the strength to confront his past and make unimaginable sacrifices in pursuit of freedom and hope.
Inspired by a true story, this powerful and deeply moving novel shines a light on resilience, loss, and the unbreakable spirit that endures even in the darkest moments.
Dawn Of The Firebird By Sarah Mughal Rana
Author: Sarah Mughal Rana | Release Date: December 2nd, 2025 | Genre: Fantasy
Khamilla Zahr-zad has known nothing but war, loss, and the pursuit of vengeance. Born into an emperor’s clan and trained to defend his throne, her life shatters when her family is massacred by a rival empire. Gifted with the celestial magic of nur, she becomes a weapon both feared and desired.
Disguising her identity, Khamilla infiltrates the enemy’s army school in the city of Za’skar—a world of jinn, mystic monks, and deadly combat—determined to destroy those who wronged her. But as she fights her way through ruthless trials and uncovers truths that challenge everything she was taught, Khamilla is forced to confront the darkness within her and decide whether her destiny lies in revenge or redemption.
Caste In The Stars By Leylah Attar
Author: Leylah Attar | Release Date: December 16th, 2025 | Genre: Romance
Priya Solanki never planned on returning to her family’s funeral home—the same place her parents see as destiny and she sees as the weight of generations she’s fought to escape. Back in the small Canadian town she hoped to leave behind, she’s determined to start over and finally break free from a life shaped by tradition and expectation.
But when Ethan Knight, the once-reckless boy next door turned Hollywood star, suddenly reenters her world, everything she’s rebuilt starts to unravel. Forced into close quarters with the man she’s never stopped loving, Priya must confront the past she buried, the legacy she’s running from, and the possibility that some stars, no matter how far you run, are always meant to collide—even if following them could cost her everything.
This Is Where The Serpent Lives By Daniyal Mueenuddin
Author: Daniyal Mueenuddin | Release Date: January 13th, 2026 | Genre: Literary Fiction
Set across Pakistan’s glittering cities and its harsh, unforgiving farmlands, This Is Where the Serpent Lives exposes the stark divide between privilege and poverty, power and survival. Through intertwined stories of love, ambition, and betrayal, it paints a vivid portrait of a nation bound by class and corruption.
From Afra, who climbs from poverty to serve a powerful gangster, to Saqib, an errand boy desperate to rise above his station, and Gazala, a young teacher caught between hope and heartbreak—their lives collide on a farm ruled by wealth, violence, and fragile dreams. Both intimate and sweeping, this novel lays bare the moral choices and impossible compromises people make within a system that decides their worth before they ever have a chance to.
And there you have it—your literary survival kit for the long, glittering winter ahead. From sensory adventures that spark wonder to festive rom-coms, fierce fantasies, and stories steeped in history and heart, this lineup proves that South Asian storytelling is anything but one-note. It’s vibrant, layered, and alive with imagination. Each of these books opens a doorway into a different world while reflecting the beauty and complexity of our own. So support these incredible authors, curl up with their words, and let these stories be the brightest part of your season. Happy reading—may your winter be as rich, bold, and captivating as the tales waiting for you between these pages.
