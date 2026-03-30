Community Spotlight / Exclusive Chat: Zaiba Baig On Her Return To Theatre With ‘The Begging Brown Bitch Plays’

Exclusive Chat: Zaiba Baig On Her Return To Theatre With ‘The Begging Brown Bitch Plays’

Community Spotlight Mar 30, 2026

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Farah Khan | Editorial Director

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Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.

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