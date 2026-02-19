Indo Warehouse Makes History As The Only Indian-Origin Act At EDC Mexico 2026

New York City-based electronic duo Indo Warehouse is set to make history as the only Indian-origin act on the lineup of EDC Mexico, one of Latin America’s most celebrated electronic music festivals.

The duo will close the iconic Bionic Jungle stage on Day 1 — February 20, 2026 — delivering their genre-blending, culture-forward sound to a global audience gathered under the Electric Sky in Mexico City.

Sharing the broader festival lineup with international heavyweights such as Hardwell, Above & Beyond, and Charlotte de Witte, Indo Warehouse’s inclusion signals a powerful shift in the global electronic landscape—one that is increasingly embracing culturally rooted, cross-continental sounds.

Get Tickets Here

The World of EDC: A Global Playground of Sound & Spectacle

EDC Mexico is one of Latin America’s largest electronic music festivals and part of the globally recognized Electric Daisy Carnival brand. Since launching in 2014, the festival has transformed Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez into a multi-day celebration of electronic music, immersive art, large-scale stage production, and carnival-style experiences.

Known for its monumental stage builds, pyrotechnics, and genre-spanning lineups — from house and techno to bass and psytrance — EDC Mexico draws hundreds of thousands of attendees each year. Past editions have featured internationally renowned artists such as Tiesto, Skrillex, and Deadmau5.

Indo Warehouse On A Global Stage

Founded in New York in 2022 by Kahani and Kunal Merchant, Indo Warehouse has evolved from an underground concept into a global cultural movement. Their signature sound—Indo Warehouse—blends South Asian instrumentation, vocals, and melodic sensibilities with contemporary house and electronic frameworks.

Their rise has been swift and intentional. The duo has delivered immersive, ritual-like performances at globally renowned venues and festivals including Brooklyn Mirage, Fabric, Coachella, Sunburn, and Hï Ibiza.

Each set blurs the lines between identity, diaspora, club culture, and ancestral memory—while remaining deeply grounded in their origins.

Closing the Bionic Jungle stage at EDC Mexico marks a significant milestone not only for the duo but for South Asian representation within the global electronic circuit.

Get Tickets Here

Kunal Merchant reflects on the magnitude of the moment:

“Mexico City has always been close to our hearts, but we’ve never experienced it through the lens of Indo Warehouse. Closing the Bionic Jungle stage at EDC marks a new chapter for us. To stand on that platform representing our culture alongside some of the biggest names in dance music feels both surreal and deeply intentional.”

Kahani adds:

“Mexico City is one of those cities that inspires you the second you land. To finally step onto that stage as Indo Warehouse and close out Bionic Jungle feels like a dream realised. We’re prepared to debut some new music and bring our unique sound to this incredible festival.”

A Cultural Milestone

Indo Warehouse’s appearance at EDC Mexico 2026 is more than a booking—it is a cultural marker. As the only Indian-origin act on the lineup, their presence reflects the accelerating global appetite for hybrid sounds that honour heritage while innovating within contemporary frameworks.

For Indian electronic music, this is a defining moment. For the diaspora, it is representation on one of the world’s most visible festival stages. For global audiences, it is an invitation to experience a sound that bridges continents.

Under the Electric Sky in Mexico City, Indo Warehouse is not simply performing—they are expanding the narrative of what electronic music can sound like, and who gets to define it.

EDC Mexico 2026 Tickets: Get Tickets Here

Featured Image Credit: Robach Music