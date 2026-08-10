Business / LUXURY BUT MAKE IT BROWN: How South Asians Are Buying, Building & Shaping Premium Brands

LUXURY BUT MAKE IT BROWN: How South Asians Are Buying, Building & Shaping Premium Brands

Business Aug 10, 2026

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Tushar Unadkat

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Internationally celebrated, award-winning media personality and author of several business and lifestyle articles, Tushar Unadkat, is the CEO, Creative Director of MUKTA Advertising, Founder, and Executive Director of Nouveau iDEA, Canada. He holds a Master of Design from the University of Dundee, S...

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